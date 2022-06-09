When President Biden quipped last week that our rights under the Second Amendment are not absolute, red flags went up.
We have seen, of course, that other rights have been under attack since Biden took office. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press have both been restricted by this administration through its use of censorship and its brazen attempts to muzzle critics through a Government Disinformation Board.
And it wasn’t so long ago that government tyrants prevented people from worshiping in their churches or having family barbecues in their backyards.
But now, Biden has made it clear: our Second Amendment rights are not absolute, and, by extension, neither are the other rights protected under our Constitution. That’s scary because it really means that the government alone should determine our rights. Just ask those people who lost their jobs because they refused to obey Biden’s edicts on getting vaccinated.
The fight is on. The Second Amendment says, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The language couldn’t be clearer. What part of it do Biden and his leftist handlers not understand?
Yet, on June 2 President Biden took to his bully pulpit and read his declaration of war on guns from his teleprompter. He urged Congress to pass legislation that would emasculate the Second Amendment.
Biden’s proposals, if enacted, would effectively revoke the right of law-abiding citizens to own guns. Even Americans who own guns for the purpose of self-defense would become felons.
This is not the first time the government tried this. In 2008, the District of Columbia banned gun ownership by private citizens. But the Supreme Court reversed that law in its Heller decision, writing that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.
No matter. Leftists are determined to disarm the citizenry. And Buffalo gave them their strategy: make the legislation all about saving the children. It isn’t. It’s about disarming gun-owners.
They can scream about banning “weapons of war,” but their real target is the homeowner’s handgun. That’s why Biden called for banning magazines with more than ten rounds. That would effectively target, for instance, a Glock with a 15-round magazine, a very popular handgun owned by millions of men who keep one at home to protect themselves and their families from intruders.
Biden’s proposed legislation has little chance of passing, especially the blatantly unconstitutional ban on gun ownership by private, law-abiding citizens. But that will not stop the left from continuing its assault on our constitutional rights.
According to Thomas Jefferson, the only moral purpose of government is to protect individual rights. It follows that our rights cannot be abrogated by the people in power. But the left does not believe in natural rights or constitutional rights.
And it certainly does not believe in individual rights. The left’s only belief is in the power of the government to regulate all human activity. Rights belong only to the people in power.
Just remember who shuttered businesses during the pandemic and who harmed little children irreparably by closing their schools.
Our rights and our institutions are under siege. Maybe that’s what the Founders feared when they gave us the Second Amendment. They had risked their fortunes and their lives to gain independence from a despotic regime. They would not have wished their successors to have to do it all over again.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.