We all recall this image of newly inaugurated President Biden sitting at his desk on his first day in office. Smiling broadly, he affixes his signature to a pile of leather-bound executive orders that would set the tone of his presidency.

We remember the executive order that killed the Keystone Pipeline and signaled the president’s declaration of war against fossil fuels. It is probably the one that sticks in the craw of every American who would thenceforth rue the day Biden willfully ended our nation’s energy independence. But it was not the first executive order that Biden signed on Jan. 20. That honor goes to Executive Order 13985.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.