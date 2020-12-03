After the storm, when the wind stops howling and all the branches that were going to fall have fallen, we’re going to have to re-build.
This long mean season of politics has broken too many relationships, like snapped off branches, and leaves littering the ground.
Whether we acknowledge it or not, we constitute a community, regardless of how we have “othered” each other.
So we need conversation, fellowship, even friendship: we need bridges across the many divides.
I don’t recommend moments when two sides are brought together where they can “speak at” each other. These sort of spectacles might be entertaining for the coliseum, and they do aid and abet some politicians in ginning up crowd support. But civilization dies a little inside with every cage match.
As it does with every talk of conspiracy theories, slanders and name-calling, election rigging and voter fraud. The same dark mutterings have happened this month just as they happened four years ago (with nearly the same script). This has become a cottage industry for cynics and full-time Redditors.
But politicians are morally and spiritually responsible to speak above the excitable fray: a leader who is committed to the community will recognize that such divisive speech rips the fabric of our society. It is a pity that some political voices take for granted the graciousness of our neighborhood, and take advantage of the fact that their counterparts will probably not — for decency’s sake — respond to them in kind.
So I’m not sure what bringing both “sides” together to air out grievances would ever accomplish. It may be something for the celebration of Frank Constanza’s Festivus, but not for the goal of building community, civility and grace.
The goal of “bridge-building” is to try to rise above the opposition of action and reaction, to escape the entrapping dichotomy that is the character of most political speech.
For my part, I am not about engaging in confrontation, but rather, I hold out hope for reasonable conversation … the kind of fruitful conversation that Alexander Pope once described as “A feast of reason and flow of soul.”
When confronted by irrational “reality TV” speech, there really is no possibility of trying to see “both sides of the same story.” The attempt at threading the middle to establish some sort of common ground is bootless if one (or both) parties is uncivil and irrational.
If you remember the rubrics of Festivus on Seinfeld, there was never any attempt at building bridges, but simply self-serving feats of strength and grievances.
I think that anyone who came to a civil symposium looking forward to a partisan spectacle, is going to get disappointed, and profoundly so. There will be no conspiracy theories, no rousing speeches to set alight the torches and waving pitchforks. There will be big concepts irreducible to soundbites and slogans.
There will be big words that cannot fit on small hats.
Instead, what I hope, there will be a continued reflection upon civic philosophy in the local, southern lowlands key. It will be practice in courteous, convivial speech — and just because there will be a deliberate avoidance of bombast, it will undoubtedly seem utterly boring to some, if not most. I don’t expect it to be all that interesting or newsworthy.
This is foundational work for the building of bridges. No amount of singing Kumbaya (or my favorite, “Let there be peace on earth”) is going to bring warring parties together. But even more certainly, no amount of oppositional soapboxing is going to establish peace either.
Of late, a lot has been said about “traditional American beliefs and values.” Some have made the stock claim that a single wing or party owns title and deed to the American traditional ideal. This is not the case. From day one, America has hosted a wide array of political voices.
Traditional American beliefs and values hold fast to both faith and science. The American tradition cherishes real, accurate history and civic philosophy. America deeply values decency, civility, and rationality.
Conspiracy speech and complaints about elections may have shown up frequently in American history. But there is a difference between the history of unfortunate American moments and tendencies, and the history of true American tradition.
There is a difference — a wide difference — between the American not-so-good and America at its best.