...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO
8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
There is agony and there is ecstasy in revising my favorite book, “North Carolina Roadside Eateries.”
The book I wrote about local eateries near our state’s interstate highways was published by UNC Press in 2016, and we knew it would require regular updates as some old eateries closed and new ones opened.
Sure enough, by 2020 we had lost such favorites as Wilber’s in Goldsboro, Allen & Son in Chapel Hill, Bill’s in Wilson. These were special losses for all North Carolinians because they had become legendary gathering places.
The loss of these and more than 15 others pushed me to go to work. I found substitutes for the lost classics and added a bunch of other good ones. By April 2020 I had a revised version completed and ready for publication that fall or the following winter. Amazon had already listed the revision and displayed the new cover on its website.
Then something happened — Covid.
Just as I was going over the final page proofs, I got a call from UNC Press. My editor said, “We don’t know which of your restaurants can survive the battle against the virus. Let’s talk about what we should do.”
I understood and agreed. It was obvious that Covid was killing restaurants all over the country. We needed to delay publication.
We put the publication date on hold, but we didn’t stop working, getting ready for when it would be time to publish again.
The good news is we are just about ready.
The bad news is that during Covid, we lost about 20 more of my favorites: Little Creek Cafe (Mars Hill), Judge’s Riverside (Morganton), Snack Bar (Hickory), Smith Street Diner (Greensboro), Margaret’s Cantina (Chapel Hill), Toot-n-Tell Restaurant (Garner), Carolina BBQ Buffet (Kenansville), Holland’s Shelter Creek Fish Camp (Burgaw), Dixie III Restaurant (Asheboro), Hill’s Lexington Barbecue (Winston-Salem), Price’s Chicken Coop (Charlotte), Acropolis Cafe & Grille (Cornelius), The Cook Shack (Union Grove), Wink’s King of Barbecue and Richard’s Bar-B-Q (Salisbury), Tommy’s Bar-B-Que and Captain Tom’s Seafood Restaurant (Thomasville), Angelo’s Family Restaurant (Graham), Linda’s (Pembroke), Holt Lake Bar-B-Q & Seafood (Smithfield), and Broadnax Diner (Seaboard).
I miss all these places, and there are a few that I really grieve.
D.G. Martin, a lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.