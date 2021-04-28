Allow truth and justice to prevail

Serving in law enforcement is not an easy job – even in Mayberry.
Since we hold police officers to a higher standard, we need to give them the benefit of the doubt until all the facts are known.
Let’s be clear – the newspaper you are reading strongly supports law enforcement, but not unlawful actions no matter who wears a badge. If you think that all cops are racist and bad people, you probably need to read a different column by someone who echoes your opinion.
But there is no denying that the narrative shaping up around Andrew Brown’s fatal shooting is terrible and getting worse by the day. As of this writing Tuesday, facts are still being gathered as to what transpired to leave Brown dead, particularly when he was reported to have been shot five times; his hands were on the steering wheel when his vehicle crashed into a tree.
“This is an arrest surrounding felony drug charges,” Pasquotank Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said in a video statement. “Mr. Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest. Our training and our policies indicate under such circumstances, there is a high risk of danger.”
Officials have not said whether Brown had a weapon or how many rounds were fired by deputies. That’s odd. Lot of questions need to be answered about whether lethal force was justified, lot of questions.
Video footage showed that Brown didn’t move toward deputies or use a weapon as he tried to evade capture, and they fired semi-automatic rifles and Glock 17 pistols as he attempted to back away, said Chantel Lassiter, one of Brown’s attorneys.
Brown’s attorneys said that an independent autopsy shows that deputies shot Brown five times, including once in the back of the head.
Attorney Ben Crump said four of the shots hit Brown in the arm and the fatal shot hit Brown in the back of the head.
While it is never a good idea to resist arrest, just because Brown is a criminal doesn’t mean he doesn’t get due process.
Public demands transparency about what happened and so does the Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and Daily Advance.
Regarding a weak attempt at transparency when allowing the family to see a mere 20 seconds from one body cam Monday, CNN Analyst and Civil Rights attorney Bakari Sellers said he had “never been talked to like I was talked to in there” regarding a heated conversation he had with Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox. Sellers then said “bless his heart” (not a compliment) about Cox during a nationally televised press conference.
Let’s hope that the protests remain peaceful.
This newspaper supports Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten. Details about what happened are still evolving, so it’s premature to call for the sheriff’s resignation. Be patient and give Wooten a chance to do his job.
The Daily Advance is doing a good job covering the story.
National drive-by media, eh… whatever… those idiots will probably stick to an all too familiar narrative and screw this story up, leaving the community scarred and divided.
A longtime cops and courts reporter, I’m going to share with you two stories I’ve written about the “thin blue line” that did not fit the national media’s preferred narrative about law enforcement. In stark contrast to tragic events in Elizabeth City and elsewhere, neither story generated the outrage needed for big headlines and perhaps a conversation about the dangers of police work. Why is that?
In 2011, a 24-year-old U.S. marshal named Derek Hotsinpiller was killed when 50-year-old Charles Smith shot him in the neck with a 12-gauge shotgun as a team of law enforcement officers attempted to serve a search warrant on Smith at his residence in Elkins, West Virginia.
Two others marshals were wounded when Smith opened fire on them with a shotgun before he was shot dead. Smith was wanted on charges related to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
In 2013, Shawn E. Knight, 50, was fatally shot after Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute in Fayette County, Pa.
Knight died of injuries inflicted from being shot three times in the torso.
According to my story in the Herald-Standard, police said that around 10:40 p.m. someone in Knight’s home called Fayette County 911.
Police were responding to a domestic dispute and as they arrived and tried to enter the home, they encountered Knight, who had a handgun in each hand. Police said the officers retreated from the residence and took cover outside.
Accounts of what happened vary, but according to police reports, Knight followed troopers outside, and when he failed to comply with verbal commands, police fired several shots, mortally wounding Knight.
List of incidents like this can go on and on, but that does not mean that police don’t make mistakes.
The day before Brown was killed last Wednesday, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd. The image that is forever seared into people’s souls is how Chauvin had knelt on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, lying face down on the street and calling out “I can’t breathe” during an arrest made with three other officers.
In August 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an 18-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by 28-year-old white Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in the city of Ferguson, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis.
A story from 2018 that caught my eye since I used to work in Pennsylvania, was when State Police were called after receiving a 911 call about a guy walking along a major road carrying a weapon Fayette County.
According to 911 audio, the caller said: “There’s a Black gentleman walking up the road, with a black T-shirt, black shorts, with a sharp object in his hand, looks like some kind of a knife or something, walking up the road,” WTAE reports.
Shaffer is White and was carrying a saw blade, not a knife.
According to WTAE, the dashcam video shows two troopers approach Shaffer in their vehicles. One trooper stopped in front of Shaffer, then drew his gun as he got out of his vehicle. Shaffer approached the trooper.
“Stop,” the trooper said five times.
“Shoot me,” Shaffer said in response.
The trooper shot Shaffer in the chest.
“Get on the ground, get on the ground now,” the trooper said after shooting him.
WTAE reported that the encounter lasted about 10 seconds. Shaffer survived.
Litigation ensued with State Police defending the troopers and Shaffer’s attorney insisting his client had done nothing wrong.
When evaluating police shootings, it seems to me that the fact patterns that evolve when people get shot by the cops, whether they are White, Black or Hispanic, are largely the same – resisting arrest.
Applying lethal force should always be a last resort, but right or wrong, law enforcement officers have to make judgment calls every day to protect the public and uphold an oath to enforce the law.
We should be patient so as to allow the truth determine the course of events and trust that equal and fair justice under the law will prevail.