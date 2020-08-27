Today, I purchased a sign, for my lawn, with half displaying the American flag and the second half showing the “The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.” Francis Scott Key wrote these words in 1814 and, since 1931, have been sung as the National Anthem of the United States.
America was founded on Christian principles and clearly stated, “All men are created equal.” All 50 states fall under the Constitution of the United States, each having specific laws and rules, including ordinances of local jurisdictions.
As a nation of laws, this is our only survival as a civilized society. Without legislation, we no longer represent the vision of our forefathers, and we become a third world country. This brings my attention to the 2nd and 1st Amendments of our Constitution.
The Second Amendment of our Constitution mandates our right to be armed. The First Amendment grants the right of peaceful protest, provided they do so within the confines of the Constitution. It also allows us all the rights of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. There are no exceptions for any group or persons, for whatever reasons.
Today, lawful protests are not following the definition of the Constitution. They are just the opposite while claiming to be. America is under siege by rioters, arsonists, looters, murderers, and just pure domestic terrorists. They are on a mission to destroy our heritage by the destruction of anything that “offends” them.
The word “offend” has no meaning to me, and I do not respect it. They destroy Christian monuments and have no consideration for the life and property of innocent citizens.
These anarchists are taking over areas of our country, while cowardly liberal politicians and law enforcement, are turning their backs on their oaths of office and their communities. This has been going on for several months. Many cities have been taken over by these terrorists, while far-left elected politicians have done nothing.
These politicians have ignored their oaths to protect their citizens and our Constitution. They have chosen to support domestic terrorists to destroy their cities. They have supported eliminating police forces or defunding them.
This is pure insanity! They are giving up to domestic terrorists and thugs who cowardly murder and attack the elderly, disabled, women, and children. These politicians hide behind the word “protesting.”
Sadly, major sports and other businesses hide behind and support this terrorism in America. I suspect that this is a plea to these terrorists not to victimize them with their destruction. Everyone must respect a cause. All lives must matter, period, no debate.
The failures of elected politicians to stand up to these terrorists have allowed the destruction of their cities to continue by supporting the elimination and defunding of police; thus, here we are today. In no way should any taxpayer monies go to these jurisdictions.
As elected politicians have failed to stop this destruction, these domestic terrorists are now planning to invade local communities, with threats and chaos. That is when the tread will meet the road. Citizens will protect their lives and property. They will defend themselves against these terrorists, even if it means the loss of terrorist’s lives in doing so.
Where does the blame lie? It lies with those leftist politicians who chose to cower down and let the destruction of their jurisdiction become complete, with no response.
Taxpayers pay for protection. Many agencies could have initially responded but were denied the power in doing so while law enforcement was told to “stand down.” The blood of these terrorists is on the hands of the elected politicians who just initially stood by cowering to “protesting” instead of dealing with their violence as domestic terrorism.
As a 40-year law enforcement officer and a military veteran, I would have never believed, in the worst nightmare, that America would ever be where we are now.
As Christians, we must pray, the enemy within must be defeated, we must run for office, and we must VOTE before it is too late. God bless and restore America.