Nobody is perfect and we all make mistakes, as we are all human.
But you know we live in a mean world today and when somebody makes a mistake others get a laugh out of the mistake they made. Or they even decide to downgrade and/or publicly humiliate the person for the mistake they made.
The reasoning behind why people do the things they do to other people we may never know, however they still do it.
To me, either way you look at it, both of those things to me are considered bullying. The person that it is happening to may have even experienced bullying many different times in their younger days, if they are an adult. They may be experiencing it for the first time now if they are a child. But, make no mistake, even adults are bullied.
Something I will never understand is what the person may get out of laughing at one or humiliating someone.
Did they experience something tragic in their life for them to then in turn try and take it out on someone else? Did they experience something similar to the mistake the person made and to make themselves feel better they downgrade, humiliate or laugh at the person that has made said mistake?
What I do know is we are all human and we all make mistakes.
Once again, nobody is perfect. Mistakes are to be made it is a part of life.
If you see a mistake someone has made, have the courtesy to kindly bring the mistake to their attention because they may not know. If you think they may be aware of the mistake, give them kind words of encouragement because they are probably already beating themselves up for making it. Or even give them advice on how to correct, handle or not make the mistake again.
You also never know what the person may have had going on at the current time that they did make the mistake. We live in a very mean judging world these days, kind words can go a long ways.
Do not be the person to share ones mistake with the world rather it is by mouth, social media or any other way. Most people that make mistakes feel bad about the mistake they have made. They do not need you to throw it in their face a little more.
If people would give one that has made a mistake the chance to actually fix the issue, the majority of the time they are going to do so.
Because I can promise you that not the first person on this earth is perfect no matter how hard they want to make themself out to be. Trust me there are quite a few that think they are perfect. I am sure we all know one or two.
A simple “it is ok” goes a long way or simple words of encouragement can definitely go a long way for some.
Do not be that person that makes someone who has made a mistake in life feel worse than they probably already do. Because guess what, I am sure you have also made a simple mistake sometime in your life too.
Remember one mistake does not define who you are.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer at the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.