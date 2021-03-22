While much of Edenton was celebrating White Oak's Mr. Brown at the waterfront park Saturday, I was sitting in the last hour of a nine-hour Zoom conference.
Over three days, I learned a lot about Rotary Clubs and a lot more than can fit in this newspaper.
Rotary, like many civic and nonprofit organizations, has been struggling for a while. The pandemic didn't help matters. Many groups are working to reinvent themselves and attract younger people and reintegrate those who may not have been participating due to the pandemic.
More recently, Team Red, White and Blue -- another organization I work with -- is in the process of getting MMUs (Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding) with several established veterans groups so they can share resources, and eventually help each other grow.
It was refreshing to hear how different groups are coping with things and are all facing similar problems. We in northeastern North Carolina aren't alone in some of the problems we face.
It may be beneficial for local groups to pool their resources together to do something spectacular for the community.
Back in the 1930s, the United States was dealing with the Depression. In 1930, Mrs. Williams A. Graham, former resident of Wessington (at the corner of West King and South Granville streets) and grandmother of current Edenton resident Anne Rowe, wrote a letter to then U.S. Representative Lindsay Warren, asking for a monument for Joseph Hewes, the Edenton resident who signed the Declaration of Independence.
Through a House Resolution, Warren secured $2,500 for the monument's construction, which stands today on the courthouse green, along East Water Street.
When it was dedicated on April 28, 1932, Chowan County put on a historical pageant. I've included a few pages with this column so you can see them. Rowe loaned the document to me. From my office it will head to the Cupola House where it will be digitized and shared with the public.
Rowe mentioned that some descendants of the pageant participants are still living in the county. Names like Anna Wood (who played Nellie Blair), W.D. Pruden (who played Sam Johnston), Woodard Smith, Maurice Bunch, Kermit Layton and Bill Whichard are among the cast members.
Sketches by Louise Badham Dixon, grandmother of current town councilor Sambo Dixon, appear throughout the booklet and were provided by Norfolk Virginian-Pilot. Rowe says Louise taught art at her home, even taught one of Rowe's brothers. While he wasn't much of an artist, he did enjoy spending time with Louise, who was described as a nice and friendly person.
If your relative ever shared any stories about the pagaent, let me know by emailing nlayton@ncweeklies.com .
Speaking of families, the Chowan Herald family like to extend prayers and good vibes to the family of Rae Burroughs Knox, who is at Duke awaiting an emergency double-lung transplant. The dedicated teacher came out of retirement to teach science last year at Chowan Middle School. Our oldest son had the privilege of being in her classroom.
Also, congratulations to White Oak's Mr. Brown. It was great to see the community's support of such a caring and loving person.
Thank you for reading the newspaper and we hope you have a great week. See you around the Cupola!