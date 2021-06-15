On Monday, I had an opportunity to listen to Edenton Police Chief Henry King talk with people interested in combating crime in the town.
I am putting some information from that meeting, along with information from other articles we’ve shared.
As a mother of three, I often tell my kids and myself which streets to avoid in town. And someone who lived in a family who survived paycheck to paycheck, I have often found myself living in neighborhoods that Edenton would have put in a revitalization district.
So, this is a bit of facts with some opinion mixed in. Analysis if you will.
King’s talk was part of a meeting hosted by Know Your Neighbor, which is basically like a Community Watch program, but retooled a bit to fit Edenton’s style.
When King first came here, he tried his best to fill in the gaps
I think community involvement is a good thing, but I couldn’t help but notice a few things.
First, about half of the audience was new to Edenton. They’ve lived here two years or less. It’s great to see people be involved in their community so early. They’re bringing new ideas to the area, which hopefully will help Chowan County thrive.
I also noticed that the group was pretty much the same as most other gatherings in town, the same faces I’ve seen at Chowan Arts Council exhibits, town council meetings, group meetings, historic re-enactments or tours, etc.
The group wasn’t representative of the Edenton my family has grown to love over the past few years. I listened to Chief King talk about crimes we’ve covered in the newspaper, and heard audience members say things in hush tones to one another. The discussions demonstrated that the newspaper has a lot of work to in regarding to getting Chowan County information into the public’s hands. That’s something I’ll stew over in the next few days, I’m sure.
If you read this newspaper, you know bad things happen in Edenton. There are also a great many good things that happen here too. I can see Know Your Neighbor as one of those good things.
However, I worry, like all parents do at times, and wonder if we’re just putting another Band-aid on a societal wound that really needs stitches.
While working on an earlier article on gun violence, Nicole Elliott, a mother of a gun-violence victim and expert in the mental health care industry, noted that Edenton has a lot of groups that do the same thing, but hardly ever work together. Having all these resources come together for one thing would be an amazing opportunity.
At this meeting, King reiterated what Elliott said while responding to an audience member’s question. Edenton’s groups need to communicate and work together toward the common goal of improving the community.
Part of that betterment, in some people’s eyes, is cleaning up our neighborhoods by making landlords take better care of their rentals, removing blight and empty lots.
King noted that some of these efforts, may just move problems from one part of town to another. It may move it from town to the county.
It is hard to find a rental in Edenton that’s affordable for people who make less than $15 per hour and that is in a decent neighborhood. Some people want to stay in town because they don’t have reliable transportation. This has to be addressed in a way that doesn’t force those good residents out of town unnecessarily.
Many bigger cities and towns have rental policies and staff that enforce them. These are mostly college towns that want to protect the students from being forced into hazardous situations. The rules also ensure the town’s standards are met. Landlords who have an application process that weeds out undesirable tenants would be a good start. Having leases that hold tenants accountable if they commit a crime in that home (selling drugs, using it as a place to sell stolen goods, etc.) also helps.
King noted that the gangs tend to use vacant homes and empty lots to film their videos.
Most towns have a few empty homes. Some homes are in the process of being renovated. Some are stuck in red tape from the courts that prevents people from doing anything. A proactive blight policy would help with some of this.
It has taken many years to get the ball rolling on the East Gale Street revitalization. Hopefully it won’t take as long in some of our other neighborhoods.
In regards to empty lots, I live next to an empty lot, which my family mows. It’s empty because it floods every time it rains. This lot may not be the best place for a garden or much else. Many other vacant lots in town also sit in flood zones. While I mentioned my want of a community garden a few months ago, I’ve found that there’s a lot of things that have to be taken into consideration before planting a garden.
Many empty lots in town are former industrial sites, unsuitable for much else than the grass currently growing on them. Maybe the town could look into doing some wetland mitigation projects in these lots with maybe some park benches or something the water can just wash over. They’d be similar to the landscaping behind Taco Bell and what is proposed for the new CVS site at the corner of North Broad Street and Virginia Road. These landscaping features include plants that love water and filter it. They basically reduce runoff and beautify an otherwise empty lot.
Something else King spoke about was the need for well-paying jobs. Chowan County’s businesses have plenty of job openings, but no one willing to fill them. Some businesses are trying to offer incentives to entice people to come to work.
A local business owner, who specializes in tractors, recently told a group I was in that if you have a good paying job with a good working environment, you don’t need incentives. It really depends on the job, I think.
Employers need to share their job vacancies with the public – through the newspaper, Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, Destination Downtown Edenton, etc. – so they can be filled. If you’re someone who needs a job, try these avenues as well.
Our classified section is filled with several job openings. If you’re qualified and have a passion for a certain thing or just want to do something, use the contact information to apply.
We need Chowan County residents, who are passionate about our community and what we offer, in our offices and factories.
A life behind bars may seem easy in the short term, but it really isn’t. It impacts yourself, your loved ones and those around you.
There are resources — people, state agencies, nonprofits, civic organizations — who are working toward future where their loved ones can walk throughout all of Edenton without fear.
Chowan County needs good citizens to grow and thrive. It needs people who are willing to share information about crimes with the police department so it can arrest suspects and prevent them from doing any more harm.
Edenton needs citizens from all walks of life who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty and work with others for the betterment of its youths, the future of our country. More importantly, they all need to be on the same page as to what that betterment looks like.
Northeastern North Carolina residents weather hurricanes, torrential rains, droughts and more. They do it, not as individuals fending for themselves, but together.
We all rent our space here in Chowan County. The buildings, land and natural beauty will continue past our lifetimes. Let’s make the most of it and do our best to help it thrive.