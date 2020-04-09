A day or so ago, a friend visited me while I was gardening.
Todd is from Baltimore and has been visiting his daughter who lives in town, since October. Because of the corona virus, he hasn’t been able to return home.
We met two weeks ago while he was on a walk. The next week, he stopped by in a car driven by his daughter, practicing social distancing.
Our garden — an expanded version of last year’s attempt — isn’t in the best place. Our yard is a former gavel parking lot and dump site. Last summer, it grew some great gourds and sunflowers, so we’re trying again.
Halsey’s, Byrum Hardware and Kellogg’s all have contributed to our effort. We’ll see how it goes.
We expanded our garden as a response to the coronavirus. Not only do we hope to cut back on our trips to the grocery store, but we want our kids to learn how to grow things.
We’ve received a lot of feedback regarding the coronavirus in recent weeks.
There is plenty of blame to go around for the spread of the virus and its likely ramifications. Our health care system has never been tested like this. Neither have our government officials. It’s hard to adjust to a new normal that goes against everything cool about being an American — being free to go where you want, when you want, etc.
During a recent visit to the county offices, Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard said he’d rather deal with a hurricane than the coronavirus. I’d have to agree. You can see the hurricane on radar, plan ahead and track its path. You can’t do that with a microscopic virus.
Some time after this is all over, backseat-politicians will have the answers to what the country should or shouldn’t have done. For now, we make the best decisions we can and hope and pray it works out.
I’d like to remind people that our offices are closed to the public. Please call ahead at 482-4418 if you want to get newspapapers in bulk or other items. We want to keep our staff and customers safe during this pandemic.
Per my husband, there is a new reduced speeding sign at the corner of East King and Court streets – 25 mph – posted in the corner closest to Paul and Ginny Waff’s house/Customs House. There are lots of walkers, joggers, bicyclists, dogs and kids riding scooters in this neighborhood, so just slow down and obey the law.
On a related note, though our police have masks, they could use the super good ones – N95 masks -- to better protect them from COVID-19. After all, our guys are on the front lines of this pandemic, so they should have the best equipment.
While a request has been filed with the bureaucrats to get these masks, other more well-connected cities, many of whom already have these special masks, are getting their second shipment while rural eastern North Carolina plays the waiting the game, law officers taking their chances. Not fair!
Speaking of masks, if you’re thinking about getting a mask, perhaps something stylish, maybe go to Audrey’s Sewing Alterations, located at 103 W. Eden St., located the rear of the building. Talented tailor/seamstress Audrey Bond is making masks for whoever needs one or more. All types of tailored alterations for old or new clothing. Hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call her in advance at 252-482-1620 or 252-301-1680.
I’d like to thank Edenton-Chowan Schools for setting my kids up with educational materials during the break. Having technology that allows children to interact with their peers and teachers in a safe way has been crucial to keeping things “normal.”
My youngest son loves waiting for the food from the bus during the weekdays. He comes home with his arms full of meals for everyone and always has a big smile on his face, like he won a battle in his favorite video game, Fortnite.
I’d also like to thank Kate Wemple for the recent front porch portrait session. While the entire family wasn’t able to attend — it’s typical of how my family rolls — it was still fun to get everyone out of the house.
We’re big fans of the following message from Letrenya Crutch send to us through our Facebook page.
“I just want to say thank you to all the Food Lion, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Dollar General, Rose’s, gas stations, restaurants — everyone in Edenton who still has to work in this time of sorrow. I really thank the schools and the workers who delivered food to the students. Als the ones that clean the schools. Last but definitely not least, Chowan Herald for always keeping us informed. God bless everyone in our town of Edenton from Letrenya Crutch. Please keep everyone in your prayers.”
Regulator Marine recently delivered 50 N95 respirators, 2,000 gloves and other protective equipment from its Edenton factory to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
A few weeks ago, I received a phone message regarding our story about the integration of Edenton-Chowan Schools. It was about the superintendent at the time still being alive. I lost my note about the message, so please contact me again either via phone or via email at nlayton@ncweeklies.com .