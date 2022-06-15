I now realize I was fortunate to grow up in a time that families were important, and elders were respected. They also had the power of discipline regardless if it was their kid or not.
This was mostly by the females. Maybe the male elders were more tolerant; or, we knew that their disciple was rare, but more severe when enforced.
Corporal punishment was a normal thing then. It was always administered in the rear below the belt line. As memory serves, it was more embarrassing than painful, but it got its message across.
This power was also extended outside the family to neighbors. The rule for a friend’s parents was if you misbehaved; they were to treat you no different than they would your own.
For example, in church the kids would have to sit on the front row. This was because the pastor would always give us a short sermon before his forty minute “hellfire and brimstone” to the congregation.
Most of our parents were in the choir behind the pulpit and looking directly at the front row. If we misbehaved and looked up, the whole front row of ladies would be frowning or giving us the “Stare.”
My dad was my only parent in the choir and he was in the back row and couldn’t see me. The front row ladies, relative or not, were part of your family and it was through the guidance of all, you developed into the person you became.
This extended to the classroom as well. If you misbehaved at school, you most likely got whacked with a ruler. Those rulers were the heavy wooden ones about 14 or 16 inches long. They appeared to be just a few ounces lighter than a 33” Louisville Slugger.
We were changing classes one day and I stopped at the water fountain for a sip. A teacher walked by and gave me a lick on the rear. I asked her what that was for, and she said “Something that you did that I didn’t see.” She could have been right, or at the least, the target was too tempting and she wanted the practice.
If you fell victim to a few whacks, you moved on. First, you knew you deserved it; and, if you went home and complained you would only get another one. Too many of today’s parents would be in school the next day demanding that the teacher be fired.
It only took a couple of times for my kids to realize that I was serious, and then they only had to be threatened and would fall in line. I feel it has to do with our development. My grandchildren are now adults and saw the same discipline that their parents experienced.
I vividly remember when my first grandson acted up and his mother grabbed him by the hand and led him to the bedroom. He cried all the way knowing what was in store. It tore me up watching this; but, I knew not to interfere. He had it coming and is a better person today for it.
As a parent and grandparent, I know that discipline is not something you enjoy; but absolutely necessary at times. It pays dividends down the road. I see some adults that could have used a bit more of it themselves. It shows in their children.
Could it be because we learned from our parents and not Dr. Spock?
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.