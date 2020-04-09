Next Sunday is Easter for most of us. The following Sunday will be Eastern Orthodox Easter for a number of others and me.
For both of us, this year we will be where we never thought we’d be: at home on Sunday morning. We won’t be at church on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. And we Orthodox are used to attending services every single night until Sunday morning. This year, there will be none of that.
Holy Week and Easter Sunday, for many will bring home like nothing else the hard reality of “shelter in place.” We will never forget Easter and this season of “social distancing.”
We’ll do our best to cope, of course. We are resilient. There are many resources available from Evangelical, Protestant, Episcopalian, Roman Catholic, and Eastern Orthodox organizations that can help families experience Holy Week and Easter in their own homes. There are web sites galore that will be broadcasting services from cathedrals, monasteries, churches -- even if there are only a few around the altar or in the sanctuary.
But still, we will be in a new place on Sunday. At home.
That is not a bad thing. Or it doesn’t need to be.
We have the freedom to choose our interpretation of staying at home, or “sheltering in place.” We can, if we want, take this situation as a confinement or a “grounding.” If taken in that pessimistic way, there will grow anxiety, frustration, and even depression as a result.
Pessimists are in good company these days. Recently, Giorgio Agamben, an Italian philosopher, has lamented that coronavirus restrictions have forced on us a dreary “bare life.” A well-known religious writer, Rusty Reno, editor of First Things magazine, has written that lifesaving measures in this pandemic have prevented us from experiencing “justice, beauty, and honor.”
Uh, no. There is, as you’ve probably suspected, another way. We don’t need to interpret being housebound as “bare life.” And transcendentals like Justce, Beauty, and Honor are known in any circumstance, in war or peace.
There is a positive interpretation of every circumstance. Human beings have the ability and freedom to build their own interpretation of what happens in life … even if those happenings are challenging, even in extremity. Victor Frankl, a Jewish survivor of Nazi concentration camps, realized the power of interpretation, as he wrote in “Man’s Search for Meaning” these luminous words:
“Forces beyond your control can take away everything you possess except one thing, your freedom to choose how you will respond to the situation.”
He came up with that line in Kaufering III, a forced labor camp where he and other Jewish prisoners were forced to work, as slaves in underground factories, on Messerschmitt aircraft for the Nazi war effort.
Our circumstances are much better. We get to stay home. We get to spend a lot of time with our family, or by ourselves.
There is a strong religious tradition of “social distancing.” For over a thousand years, monks and nuns like the famous Trappist monk Thomas Merton have lived out the truth that “in hiding himself from the world,” a monk “becomes not less himself, not less of a person, but more of a person, more truly and perfectly himself for his personality and individuality are perfected in their true order.”
The monastic life is all about “union with God.” This should not be taken as a platitude. A monk like Thomas Merton (and many others) strived to find Beauty in life, to discover meaning and goodness all experience.
This yearning for Beauty while “sheltering in place” is hardly confined to Christianity. The great Stoic philosopher (and Roman emperor) Marcus Aurelius wrote, in his “Meditations,” that you could lose everything and yet could still live with meaning, dignity, and purpose.
We are not losing everything. To be sure, we’ll have to make some changes. Introverts, the shy and retiring types, might have an easier time of it. But despite our busy lifestyle and our love of socializing, now we are all entering into a season of quiet, reflection, and individual work.
Whether we are introverted or extraverted, the fact remains that deep within our humanity is a “spiritual explorer”: “We shall not cease from exploration,” T S Eliot wrote in “Four Quartets,” “and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.”
Human nature is designed for wonder. Every human being is given a vocation to find beauty, goodness, and truth in the smallest and greatest moments of life. In quiet, in solitude, a person is most free.
In his poem “Auguries of Innocence,” the 18th century poet William Blake wrote this:
“To see a World in a Grain of Sand
And a Heaven in a Wild Flower,
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand
And Eternity in an hour.”
While we all shelter in place on Easter, when we regret that we can’t be in church, we can at least “hold infinity in hand, and eternity in an hour.”