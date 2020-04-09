Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NC THIS AFTERNOON... THERE IS AN INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA DUE TO THE LACK OF RAINFALL FROM THIS MORNING ACCOMPANIED BY GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON. WEST WINDS THIS AFTERNOON WILL GUST UP TO 30 TO 35 MPH. MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL BE AROUND 30 TO 35 PERCENT. GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS ARE ALSO FORECAST FOR FRIDAY. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY... CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.