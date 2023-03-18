...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Baseball season is here, and I am not sure that I am not just as excited or more excited than Gavin is for practice and games to begin.
This is something I have looked forward to for years now and I hope that he enjoys playing sports just as much as I did growing up.
A week ago this Saturday was the draft day at our local ballpark here in Windsor — the Cashie Youth Leagues, Inc. — Rookie League that they will be having this year. I was so excited when they asked about interest in this league because Gavins’ birthday falls in August which means he just misses the cutoff date for some leagues in surrounding areas.
He was so excited about being able to put his cleats on and use his glove on the field. After the draft was over, he continued to ask were we going somewhere else to play more ball because he just didn’t quite understand what it was all about.
But, I sat him down and explained to him that the draft was to see what team he would be on for the season and then his coach would contact me to let us know when practices would begin and when the first game was, but until then we would practice in the yard.
Later that evening as my husband and I were going to dinner with some friends and we knew we were going to Walmart after, I told him I wanted to try and find a tee to be able to help Gavin at home with his hitting.
Well, I found one and when I put that, along with a few more baseballs, in the cart. He got so excited and was like ‘is that for me?’ I said ‘yes, buddy it is to work on things at home.’
Seeing the excitement in his eyes makes it all worth it!
I am excited to add soccer to the midst this fall, also. I tossed up signing him up for the spring time, but I was not sure how we were going to do with baseball, therefore I chose to try one thing at a time and go from there.
So, if you see me around and I am that extra mom with baseball t-shirts and more things, just know that it is because this is something I have wished for and dreamed of for a long time, and it is finally here.
My days of being a ball mom are finally here and I am going to enjoy every bit of it! If you have a younger child that this is their first year playing, then I am sure you have witnessed the excitement that I mentioned above. If you have witnessed that then I am sure you are probably just as excited as I am about Gavin’s first baseball season.
I cannot wait to possibly add on more sports to our schedules. I cannot wait to see him grow as an athlete and make my father proud that I know is watching from above and cheering him on.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.