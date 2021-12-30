As I sat in my office around 7:09 Sunday morning, preparing for the arrival of my G-Babies, I leaned back in my chair and began to reflect on 2021.
Though the beginning of the year was challenging and, at times, I didn’t know if I would make it, the year somehow made me just a bit stronger.
I had to leave a job for reasons I won’t go into here.
I was extremely angry. I have never walked off a job in my entire life. But like I have mentioned in a previous columns, things always work out for good if your heart is right. I was blessed with a full time position with the newspaper.
My doctor had finally found the correct dosage of medication to stabilize me, but the cost of that long wait was going from a 36” waist to a 44”, I weighed 175 pounds prior to getting sick and now I’m at 250lbs. But that won’t last long.
I remembered locking myself in my office when my G-Babies came over in fear of shouting at them due to my prior condition. Now I sit here anxiously awaiting to hear the words “Papi’, Papi,’ as they run towards me and jump in my arms.
I recall losing 80 percent of my memory concerning my photography skills and now I am back designing posters, photographing clients and driving around taking pictures in different areas.
This year, I have had my images published in three magazines, they even made the front cover of each.
Let me set the record straight, it was not the easiest or most comfortable year. Actually it was quite the contrary.
Gaining so much weight, due to a sickness, and having to listen to friends and peers make obnoxious comments about your weight, even though it may be in jest.
Or people not able to recognize you because of the weight gain.
Enduring months upon months of solitude in order to protect your loved ones from potential outbreaks due to an illness.
Turning down clients due to conscious absence of the knowledge that you used to possess in your craft that affected your livelihood.
Just to find the person you were is gone and learning to cope with the stranger you have become.
Ahhhhhh, but through prayer, grace, mercy, perseverance, faith, tears, anxiety, not giving up, starting over and over and over again, things began looking up.
But it wasn’t, per se, that my condition had gotten better. Being quite honest, it may not ever get better. But I came to the realization that I have the power to adapt. I have fortitude and a fighting spirit to not quit.
You can do the same.
Don’t go into the new year with all these promises to people. You don’t have to give an account to anyone about you except for your creator. Just focus on the good things. Leave all the negativity you can in 2021.
If you fall, get up and start over. Don’t say, “Well, I’ll wait until next year.” Next year is not promised. Just dust yourself off and start again.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports and Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.