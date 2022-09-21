William Rowell

Whether we admit it or not, we are influenced and are influential to others. Everyone likes to think of themselves as a unique and an independent soul.

The truth is every human being is different. We are a blend of others that have contributed to who we are along the way.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.