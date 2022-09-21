Whether we admit it or not, we are influenced and are influential to others. Everyone likes to think of themselves as a unique and an independent soul.
The truth is every human being is different. We are a blend of others that have contributed to who we are along the way.
In our lifetime we will cross paths and interface with many others providing an opportunity to absorb some of their influence and for them to absorb some of ours. We are all mentors.
I often speak of my father and his influence on me. He was my idol; and was a positive role model. I tried to walk like him, dress like him and talk like him. Later, as I grew, I wore my baseball cap a bit askew like Ted Williams and strutted like John Wayne.
My Uncle Jim was also a mentor, yet in somewhat a questionable manner. He was my mother’s younger brother and I spent as much time with him as possible. I have often credited him with teaching me two important talents. He gave me my first cigarette and taught me how to curse. I got a lot of mileage out of both in the years that followed.
I gave up tobacco over 25 years ago and am still trying to get the use of profanity out of my system. Every time I think it’s under control, a little of Uncle Jim creeps out in frustration. A fine wife, caring daughters and wonderful grandchildren have made me a lot better mentor than I was earlier.
I am a long way from perfection, as is everyone walking on the Earth today; but, each of us can be a mentor to someone like my father or uncle were. Anyone can be an inspiration to someone else by example of what they do, or what they do not do.
A perfect example would be the legendary Johnny Cash. He lived a long, hard life and would be one of the last people you would consider as a positive mentor.
The following is a story I heard quite a few years ago, and can’t recall the source. It needs to be shared however.
San Quentin is where Johnny Cash played his first-ever prison concert on January 1, 1958. Merle Haggard, then a 20-year-old inmate, saw that concert and it turned him around and set him on the path toward becoming a reformed citizen and country music legend.
In 1957, at the age of 18, Haggard was arrested on a burglary charge and sentenced to 15 years in San Quentin. He ended up serving only two years of that with a parole, and credits Johnny Cash with giving him the inspiration to launch a career after prison that produced a string of 38 No. 1 hits on the country music charts.
Your story may not be as famous as theirs; but, it can be just as important and influential to someone. If your action or experience can point someone in a positive direction you have done your good deed for the day.
Being a good mentor to someone doesn’t mean sitting down with them and sharing your thoughts, necessarily. I believe that the best mentoring is when you are going about your routine day to day in a manner that is observed and influential to others.
You may not even be aware that you are being observed. Action always speak louder than words.