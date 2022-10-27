Jonathan Tobias NEW

Last week, I drove up to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, for my once-a-month in-person lecture. All the other weeks are on Zoom. But, I go up on a monthly basis to prove to my students and the staff that I am indeed a real person and not just an internet construct.

The trip was like a dive into Fall. The start down here was all green, with a few hints of amber and scarlet here and there. But the green, as we summer-lovers must admit, has turned away from its Spring undertones of indigo and has taken on the burnished copper of Fall.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.