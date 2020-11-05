The thermometer actually dipped into the 40’s at my place. It is officially sweater weather, long sleeve shirts now hang from my closet rack. I have stowed away all my summer attire (no seersucker stuff, unfortunately) until Memorial Day.
The fallen leaves of my neighborhood daily wend their way onto my lawn. My Toro lawnmower protests every time it finds an errant hickory husk that had somehow avoided my censorious gaze.
A cool, even chilly, fog wraps around most mornings. “It’s the temperature differential. The sun makes the air warmer than the dew point, and turns moisture close to ground into fog,” my scientific librarian son-in-law tells me. “Plus the Sound is nearby,” I chime in. “Yes, the Sound.”
The still Albemarle Sound is magnificently placid in these Chowan fall days, the blue of the water (when it’s blue) is a deeper sapphire than the azure of Spring. Gaze far and gaze deep: you’ll see.
All of Fall is placid, especially at this time, this hiatus, before the start of the end-of-year festal season of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah (this year it begins on the evening of Dec. 10), and New Year’s.
It’s true: There are definitively “non-placid” things afoot. Washington is in its usual turmoil. The pandemic is not at all easing up. Celebrations will have to be modified or deferred.
We’ve gotten bone tired weary of this distempered season. I can’t say we’ve gotten used to it, say like Professor Higgins crooned in his insufferable bachelor eccentricity: “I’ve grown accustomed to her face.”
That kind of familiarity, of the crotchety old professor with the long-suffering Eliza, is sweet, if not utter fiction.
On the other hand, our over-familiarity with political craziness and pandemic vigilance is not sweet at all. There are too many things we’ve grown accustomed to that should never have been custom. Too many boundaries have been breached, too many “ties that bind” have been untied.
Still, it’s fall, and the seasons are turning.
Here is the hobbit Frodo in “The Fellowship of the Ring,” thinking about fall, looking out at the turning of the deciduous leaves in Rivendell:
“So the days slipped away, as each morning dawned bright and fair, and each evening followed cool and clear. But autumn was waning fast; slowly the golden light faded to pale silver, and the lingering leaves fell from the naked trees. A wind began to blow chill from the Misty Mountains to the east. The Hunter’s Moon waxed round in the night sky, and put to flight all the lesser stars.”
You can feel it. It is better to feel this than the usual stuff of 2020. Fall, after all, is older, far older, than this sagging year, no matter how long it seems to go on. And on. And on.
It’s time to lay in a fire in your hearth, which is just the autumnal thing to do. There is an odd, rhyming link between the words “heart,” “hearth” and “earth,” The central heating and cooking fire of the home is the copula, the connecting term joining the human heart to the holy earth.
My linguist friends tell me this rhyme is mere morphological coincidence. I suspect, though, a deeper mystical current.
Lay in a fire this first week of November. Savor the larger, and much more meaningful, reality. Set yourself in a rocking chair by the crackling fire and look out the window into the lowland Autumn. Watch the late afternoon Fall sun paint its poignant brass gold gleam against the lengthening shadows. Transport your imagination through the mist and cold rain into the wind and wuthering of English lit, or our own melancholy Southern gothic.
Or, if you’re my type, you’d pour out two fingers of bourbon and open up my doggy-eared and spine-broken paperback anthology of poems and look for Fall. Of course, you know about Keats’ “Ode to Autumn” already, and any and many of Frost’s hymns to the late season.
Added to these favorites is Mary Oliver’s tender “Song for Autumn,” that starts out with a question that only children remember how to ask:
“Don’t you imagine the leaves dream now
how comfortable it will be to touch
the earth instead of the
nothingness of the air and the endless
freshets of wind?”
Then there is Wendell Berry’s “Wild Geese.” It ends like this:
“Geese appear high over us,
pass, and the sky closes. Abandon,
as in love or sleep, holds
them to their way, clear,
in the ancient faith: what we need
is here. And we pray, not
for new earth or heaven, but to be
Quiet in heart, and in eye
clear. What we need is here.”
You’re more than welcome to protest that all this autumnal poetry stuff doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. That’s okay, I suppose, because poetry was never meant to “amount” to anything.
But come, let us reason. It is better to mull over poetry than to react to the news. It is better to gaze into the hushed romance of Autumn than to look upon a yard sign or a rally.
Autumn is for looking and remembering. Don’t forget the hearth of the home and the holy earth, the home of life. And for God’s sake, don’t overlook the heart.
It is better to be free in spirit than to be confined in a category. Better to be a poet in the fall, sipping bourbon by a fireplace, than to be but a partisan, enthusiastic, but rearranging oneself (and one’s loves) under party orders.
“Quiet in heart,” Berry says, “and in eye clear. What we need is here.”