For those who were not fortunate enough to see the musical Man of La Mancha on Broadway back in the 1960s, Hollywood gave us the film version starring Peter O’Toole and Sophia Loren in 1972.
The movie, featuring O’Toole singing the hit song “The Impossible Dream,” can still be seen in its entirety on YouTube.
Man of La Mancha, based on the epic novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes, is about a man afflicted with a paranoid personality disorder who tilts at windmills he perceives as his enemies.
From the novel we get the word “quixotic,” defined as the impractical pursuit of idealistic goals, a misguided chivalry characterized by a suspicion of others and the inability to take the blame for one’s actions.
Does this ring a bell? We do indeed have a modern Don Quixote in the person of Joe Biden, today’s knight-errant infatuated with the impossible dream of saving the planet. His imaginary enemies are the oil rigs pumping poisons that alter the climate and implausibly cause earthquakes, scorching heat, tornadoes, hurricanes, and, sure to follow, biblical floods.
This past week our delusional president announced that he is prepared to declare a climate emergency to empower him to impose drastic regulations on the energy industry. Ed Markey, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, whose solution to the crisis would begin with an order to “Stop the Drilling,” must have been rubbing his hands in glee.
The president has no justification for declaring an emergency when there isn’t one. Moreover, claiming executive power under such circumstances is likely to be challenged in court as an unconstitutional circumvention of the legislative process.
In fact, Congress had already deflated Biden’s latest inflationary climate-change balloon thanks to Joe Manchin. That brought cries of anguish from the likes of Obama counselor John Podesta who wrote that the senator had “doomed humanity.” Gasp!
Undeterred, Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat Senator from Rhode Island, declared it was time for the executive Beast Mode, i.e., unlimited and unchecked presidential executive orders. If the system doesn’t work, blow it up!
But what will happen if Biden goes through with establishing a Green Energy dictatorship? He obviously has not learned that climate-obsessed movements have proven to be self-destructive. Two examples suffice.
Sri Lanka had the highest ambitions for its Green Energy policies. It became the world’s first all-organic country by banning chemical fertilizers. That caused much of the land to go dormant. When the people no longer had enough to eat, they rioted, and the government collapsed.
As recently as 2015, Germany generated electric energy primarily from coal (43 percent), renewables (36 percent), nuclear (16 percent) and natural gas (5 percent). But as a result of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s aggressive climate change policies, the contribution from coal went down to 9 percent and from nuclear to 6 percent.
To replace those sources, Germany increased natural gas from Russia. It grew to 40 percent of all energy sources — until Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Germany faces not only a reduction of gas from Russia, but possibly a complete shut-off.
Germans may not have enough gas to heat their homes this winter, and the German industrial powerhouse may have to search elsewhere for electricity. Panicked, the new government is restarting shuttered coal plants and putting off the closing of its three remaining nuclear power plants.
So much for the impossible dream. Does the White House’s Don Quixote even care?
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.