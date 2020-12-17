Big Wind's sleight of hand

Alliant Energy’s website lists wind energy benefits. Because Alliant’s extensive wind development and a “polished” selling approach is typical of Big Energy. I’ll use their site to show common propaganda.
The sleight of hand and information misdirection bears consideration as a general practice and standard operating procedures for liberal environmentalists.
Evaluating the liberal environmental agenda shows the subtle misdirection used to sell Big Wind to all Americans. You’ll find similar justifications in most liberal Wind Energy documentation.
Alliant Energy, a leading Iowa utility producer, states, “Wind is a clean source of energy and a key part of our diversified energy mix.” The “mix” is key here, which is not defined because wind turbines still need 100% backup from evil coal or gas plants. Wind and solar power generation doesn’t happen when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun don’t shine.
Alliant says, “Wind farms provide a significant economic value to our customers and communities.” Paying the money necessary to build Wind Money Mills, as I call them now, comes at a price.
Some costs are borne by Federal and state taxpayers who are forced to experience the tax rebates liberal legislatures enact. Utility customers in a provider’s service area bear 100% of the construction costs and developer’s profit over the project’s lifetime. Economic value here is actually very misleading though not actually an outright lie.
With economic benefits doubtful the misdirection compounds, “Adding more wind farms creates good-paying construction jobs and benefits supporting industries. Landowners benefit through lease payments and additional roads to access farm fields. Local communities and states benefit from increased tax dollars.”
Most turbine construction and transportation work is specialized. Local communities will see very little benefit during the construction and transportation phase.
Unfortunately, roads need to be extra wide to accommodate construction equipment and turbine trailers, let alone the transmission lines crossing leaseholders’ land. Most tax rates are negotiated down from applicable 100% rates. (Solar Generation Property taxes receive a 80% reduction from listed property value in North Carolina.)
“Wind has no associated fuel expenses, which helps provide long-term cost stability to customers.”
Several previous letters to the Chowan Herald illustrate how false this statement really is, especially the rate increases Iowa’s consumers received between 2009 and 2017 from its two biggest utility providers. Their statement gloss over how long the “long-term” is?
Continuing Alliant’s unjustified justifications, “Improvements in technology have increased the amount of energy each turbine can generate.” This sounds like a benefit for all of mankind, but it is, again, misleading. The more the energy a turbine produces the larger a turbine and its blades need to be. (This increases turbine produced radar, infrasound and shadow flicker problems.)
Finally, “Turbines and construction costs continue to decrease as the wind market continues to grow.”
While this may be true now, decommissioning costs will increase. Overwhelmed landfills won’t accommodate decommissioned turbine blades and towers. Unfortunately, the rare earth minerals needed for turbine motors is available internationally in countries not necessarily considered favorable to US interests.