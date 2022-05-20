If there was one thing I learned from the Cycle NC event in Edenton last month, it’s that northeast North Carolina is in desperate need of better biking infrastructure.
The Inner Banks, specifically the counties along the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds, have been notably underdeveloped for decades. This leads to a more frequent interaction between man and nature. To add to that, we are a tourism-centric area, and yet have never fully capitalized on what a new biking system could bring.
Biking is healthy for the body, as well as the mind. It can get people outdoors and experiencing nature to its fullest while also keeping excess cars and pollution off of the roads.
It can lead to an increase in the quality of life as well as neighborhood desirability. Not to mention it could be a boon for prospective residents and tourists.
Yet for these things to happen, I imagine that the infrastructure would have to exist.
This region is ripe for biking enthusiasts. Between our unspoiled nature, beautiful shorelines and historic towns, any biker would probably love to return. Many do already, but they have to deal with the concept of cycling on unprotected roadways.
While covering the cycling event in Edenton last month, I saw firsthand some of the conditions the bikers faced while traveling. Narrow backroads that snake around sketchy corners, municipal streets with no protected bike lanes and busy highways that mix impatient locals with unfamiliar transplants – none of these things are conducive to a biking environment.
I saw folks passing bikes recklessly, upset to be slowed down by someone just enjoying a leisurely ride.
I used to own a bike, but have since sold it due to the lack of areas to ride here. Some parks have modest trails, but a comprehensive paved system is nonexistent. Most of our roads lack decent shoulders, let alone protected bike lanes.
Journey to any local town around here and you’ll find that there is very little commercial activity surrounding bicycles. No repair shops, no bike stores, most towns don’t even have a self-repair station.
I’ve told people for years that if someone with the necessary capital opened a bike rental shop or a real bicycle store in one of our towns, it would do well. But to maximize that success, we would need the infrastructure too.
Back in 2012, the Albemarle Regional Planning Organization (ARPO) began developing a regional bike plan for the ten counties in northeast North Carolina. The project was funded by NCDOT and has yet to come to full fruition – whether that’s due to infighting amongst counties or state dollars shifting elsewhere.
The original PDF file outlining the bike plan was 337 pages long. It included everything from maps of new routes to potential street re-alignments to accommodate bicycles. It’s still free to view and download online.
I think the idea of a regional bike plan is fantastic. Imagine hopping on your bike in Williamston and following a protected path or bike lane to Windsor for the afternoon?
What about from Hertford down to Edenton for lunch? A historic or nature-oriented bike tour with signage for tourists?
Folks can even walk or jog on the trails if they wish.
I won’t be too naive though, I recognize the fact that the funds have to be available for plans of this nature to develop. But with enough lobbying in Raleigh, perhaps it can be fully realized.
It sure would beat rolling up to the pump to shell out four dollars a gallon for gas. Just food for thought.
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald and can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.