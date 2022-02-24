This year as I reflected on Martin Luther King Day about King’s legacy as a “drum major for justice,” I revisited several of his powerful sermons linking justice and religion.
I notice that our Chowan Herald offers many opinion pieces on religion, specifically Christianity. I wonder how many of its readers think about this link. On the occasion of this month, I invite us to consider it.
Martin King was, among, many things, a theologian. As a young child growing up in the segregated South, I used to ask myself, God in my prayers and the adults around me whom I thought might have some answers, why does God allow the evil of segregation (grown up words)?
As a young adult, I came to know that there are no simple answers for understanding the human condition. Yet, as I have studied theology and the world beyond western thought, this passage from one of King’s sermons, helps me understand, just a little, about what it means, if anything, to be a Christian, or a person who professes any faith tradition, in this era:
- “A religion true to its nature must also be concerned about man’ssocial conditions. Religion deals with both earth and heaven, both time and eternity. Religion operates not only on the vertical plane but also on the horizontal. It seeks not only to integrate men with God but to integrate men with men and each man with himself. This means, at bottom, that the Christian gospel is a two-way road. On the one hand, it seeks to change the souls of men and thereby unite them with God; on the other hand, it seeks to change the environmental conditions of men so that the soul will have a chance after it is changed. Any religion that professes to be concerned with the souls of men and is not concerned with the slums that damn them, the economic conditions that strangle them, and the social conditions that cripple them is a dry-as-dust religion. Such a religion is the kind the Marxists like to see – an opiate of the people.” (think people to be inclusive)
Black History Month started as a way to bring consciousness to all of us about the unique contributions of black people throughout history. It is intended to begin to help all our citizens continue to know the full history of our past – the good, bad and the ugly.
It was an act toward fostering awareness and enhancing justice, in a very dark time in our history. It was also a way to shine a light on the “environmental conditions” that need to be changed and on the many “drum majors,” seen and unseen, who work tirelessly to challenge these conditions. As I hear the current talk of banning black history in a variety of ways, my Christian-trained heart aches!
True religion, as I learned it, challenges us to “love thy neighbor” (Leviticus 19:18) and to “embrace the stranger””(Lev. 19:33-34).
How do we honestly embrace each other if we do not attend to our history, and it’s continued negative impacts? How do we create a genuine beloved community if we do not account for our sins, or the sins of our forebearers?
The truth is that black history is American history. Since our coming to these shores in the beginning of the United States, we have been key architects. As I watched my children and their friends of many races/ethnicities growing up learning much about this history, I had much hope often.
As I saw them wrestle with the contradictions and experience the pain of the many hard parts, they still grew up loving their country and committed to its ideals. I think teaching our children the truth is part of our Christian duty and will only enhance God’s message for how we are to live on this earth. I pray we do not choose to support religion as the opiate.
Valerie Batts, Ph.D. is the Founding Director of Visions Inc. and a resident of Edenton.