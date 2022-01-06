The Black Robed Regiment was the British’s name for the courageous and patriotic American clergy during America’s founding period.
The clergy were identified by the robes they wore during the period. The British blamed the Black-Robed Regiment for American independence, and justifiably so.
Interestingly, the British respectfully referred to this group of clergy as a “regiment.”
A regiment is a permanent unit of an army commanded by a colonel.
The British recognized the overall impact of the Black-Robed Regiment in the war against England.
The Black-Robed Regiment of our Revolutionary War were bold men of God who bravely spoke out concerning the day’s issues. The name was given to pastors, especially in colonial America, who were very instrumental to America winning its independence.
They were called the Black-Robed Regiment because they would wear their long black clerical robes when they preached in the pulpit every Sunday.
They were greatly respected because they would boldly preach the Word of God without fear or favor.
These men of God would get in their pulpit and tell their congregation who they should or should not vote for in elections. They understood that great citizens must have a great government. And they knew that great citizens were people whose foundation was rooted in the Word of God.
Every week, these clergy men expounded on the proper role of both government and individuals under the kingship of the Lord Jesus Christ. Members of the Black-Robed Regiment were entirely dedicated to their calling from God as ministers, without fear or compromise.
In addition to their Sunday pastoral roles, Black-Robe Regiment Clergy were leaders who were highly respected in their communities. They served as military chaplains, as penmen for committees of correspondence, and as members of state legislatures, constitutional conventions, and the national Congress. Some ministers even took up arms, leading Continental troops into battle.
The clergy of that period were bold men of faith who served God. They realized that as shepherds of their flocks, they had to step up, lead, and get politically involved in defeating their enemy. As a result, more than one hundred ministers served through the Revolutionary War, and Christianity became more robust and influential.
Most Americans are pretty familiar with the Declaration of Independence. Few Americans know of the “Declarers of Independence,” those noble and patriotic ministers of the Black-Robed Regiment who fanned the flames of liberty with the pages of Holy Writ. To them, the “Spirit of 1776” was the third person of the Trinity who sought to protect religious freedom through the founding of a new nation “conceived in liberty.”
These faithful shepherds prepared their flocks to wage war against the wolves of tyranny and injustice through the use of the most potent weapon available in the American armory: the pulpit. Their sword was the word of God. Their battle cry was, “No king but Jesus.”
The Continental Congress ordered the first copies of the original Declaration of Independence to be sent to parish ministers, who were told to read it to their congregations.
The British recognized the American pulpit as primarily responsible for American independence and its first government, and our own leaders also agreed.
For example, John Adams, a founding father and second president of the United States, rejoiced that “the pulpits have thundered.”
The Black-Robed Regiment set the standard by their service to God, country and fellow man.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.