The word “bombshell” is one of the most overused words in the business of news reporting. A dictionary definition would be “something that is stunning, amazing or devastating.”
For reporters who think they have a scoop, it is a favored device to grab the reader’s attention. More often than not, the scoop ends up being a dud.
For that reason, news bombshells, for opinion writers like me, are best ignored until they truly explode across the media or are greeted with snickers as meritless hyperbole. Still, the temptation is often to react rather than to ignore. Like now.
Here are two stories that broke on Fox News on Jan. 25 (yesterday, as I write these lines). By definition they certainly qualify as bombshells, but also may very well end up in the media dustbin.
So, at the risk of wasting ink on a dud, here goes my “bombshell alert.”
The first one results from the lead story on Prime Time hosted by Jesse Watters. The host reported that the FBI had been more involved in the Hunter Biden story than heretofore revealed. In fact, Watters suggested the FBI had been following Biden’s antics in Ukraine and elsewhere long before he forgot to retrieve his infamous laptop at the repair shop.
The FBI, continued Watters, had the laptop in its possession since December 2019, and already knew its revelations were authentic, because Hunter had been on the agency’s radar long before that.
Is it possible Hunter had become an unsuspecting FBI informant? Is it possible the FBI said nothing about the laptop’s revelations because they needed him to continue his profitable pay-for-play machinations with China and thereby provide evidence to expose the Biden family as a criminal enterprise headed by the Big Guy?
Will the biased FBI and Department of Justice keep a tight lid on this story to protect President Biden?
Bombshell or dud?
The second bombshell alert is for the lead story on Tucker Carlson’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” It featured extensive Project Veritas video of a Pfizer executive confessing to the company’s questionable testing of Covid-19 vaccines.
This includes, for instance, its claims of data proving the vaccine’s 100 percent safety and efficiency for individuals aged 12 to 15. The executive further indicted Pfizer for its highly questionable development of vaccines for Covid’s variants.
Worse, he admitted that Pfizer saw the pandemic as a cash cow; the worse the pandemic became, the more money Pfizer would make on the production of vaccines, regardless of the damage they might cause.
Even more scandalous was the revelation of the incestuous relations between Pfizer and government regulators responsible for the oversight of the manufacturer.
Not to worry, hints the Pfizer executive: regulators who gave the company favorable reviews were told they could always come to work for Pfizer. And some have, according to Carlson.
It’s no secret the mainstream media hates Project Veritas and its surreptitious methods of tricking unsuspecting malefactors into revealing the truth about their enterprise.
Although Project Veritas’s posted video on social media had already been seen by millions of viewers by the time his show aired, Carlson claimed that not a single second of airtime or one line of print had been devoted to this bombshell by the mainstream media.
Bombshell or dud?
If the biased media refuses to cover these stories, will Republican committees in the House use their investigative powers to uncover the truth?