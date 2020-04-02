In the continuing saga of good vs. evil Big Wind used a required NC Utility Commission hearing evaluating future generating capacity; indirectly influencing long-term rate projections.
The Wizard of Oz behind the curtain didn’t link projected solar and wind power generation with utility rates. Nor does the governor or the politicians supporting him.
His resolution, Executive Order No, 80, “North Carolina’s Commitment to Address Climate Change and Transition to a Clean Energy Economy” is a North Carolina (NC) Democratic Party attempt to implement populist Green Energy views at the expense of NC utility customers.
That exclusive cost for current utility projects for Dominion Energy’s 220,000 customers is estimated at $1.84 billion, plus a recent $30 million NC Utility Commission utility increase approved before an applicable Certificate of Convenience and Necessity was even applied for. Compensation money for Green Energy projects and improvements will require 120 years of utility rate increases to compensate said $1.84 billion in development costs.
Again, the authority of one utility burdening its 220,000 customers with investment responsibility is not ethical. And that’s only one utility provider’s new development projects. Only one county or town approves a project that burdens all customers regardless of their economic status or power needs.
This grossly illegitimate policy comes from a public commission supposedly dedicated to fairness. We should encourage an economically viable approach to North Carolina’s Green Energy future.
North Carolina is well positioned to take advantage of its technology and research and development sectors, along with its skilled workforce, to promote clean energy technology solutions and a modernized electric grid.
We should take a more practical view and evaluate Big Wind’s health and energy costs without blindly allowing state tax resources to fund any wind or solar project presented to a town, city or county government.
NC statutes require the conservation, protection, and preservation of state lands and waters in public trust. North Carolina environmentalists must take the larger view of protecting wildlife that lives in and on state lands and waters.
Wind and solar energy projects are not effective actions to take and alleviate climate issues. Sacrificing wildlife sustainability at the cost of subsidizing Big Wind is stupid.
If we are to maintain economic growth and development and to provide responsible environmental stewardship, North Carolina communities must oppose political or crony capitalistic development strategies to mitigate and prepare for climate-related impacts in North Carolina.
Indeed, North Carolina citizens respect our sovereign state and nation status. We must reject the Democratic Party’s march towards activist international globalism on behalf of legitimate Green Energy concerns.
We should support the development of appropriate measurements and standards at a national or international level with the collaboration of businesses, industries, power providers, technology developers, North Carolina residents, local governments, and other interested stakeholders to increase the utilization of clean energy technologies, energy efficiency measures, and clean transportation solutions.
Economically, Big Wind isn’t getting ‘er done. Democrats attached Big Wind subsidies to the COVID-19 economic stimulus bill in Congress! That’s ridiculous!