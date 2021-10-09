I have followed the opinion page of the Chowan Herald with moments of frustration or sadness and with some moments of hope. There was a recent message that stood out: a letter to the editor brings our attention to 2 Timothy 4:3,4: “There will come a time when people will not tolerate sound teaching. They will collect teachers who say what they want to hear because they are self-centered. They will turn their back on truth and turn to myth.”
Raised in Rocky Mount in the 1950’s, I grew up in the church but never heard this passage. I also watched myth making and denial of truth, I’ve now come to understand. This article is an effort to invite reflection, dialog and truth-telling in this current moment. There is so much that can inform us, much of it hidden in plain sight.
As a psychologist, I have engaged hundreds of groups and individuals in recognizing the negative impacts of racism and other forms of discrimination on our systems and on us as individuals. Understanding the impact of the context in which we grow up, is a critical element in being a mentally and spiritually healthy person. Edenton’s focus on understanding its history is an amazing accomplishment. I challenge us to finish the job.
Context
My dad was a World War II veteran who came home to Jim Crow. I learned one truth that, in retrospect, has shaped my destiny (and many before me, as our ancestors survived the brutal years of chattel slavery, for instance). He, my mother and our community at large communicated directly and indirectly: “Some people have been taught that you are less than them. Though our current condition reinforces that belief, your job is to never believe this and to be the best you can be.”
This “sound teaching” is the truth. How many of you learned that?
As I shared a draft of this article with a friend from a very different background, she said, “I surely didn’t know that. If anything, I thought of black people as “other.” Did you learn this?
When I went to UNC-Chapel Hill, I began to learn more “sound teachings” about the condition into which I was born. I learned back then, for instance, that we as black folks were more often than not, brought to the US as property. Did you learn that?
I did not learn about the plight of Native Americans who were here, either, except from my maternal grandmother; she was part “Indian.” She would say to my queries, “Val, it’s worse to be Indian than colored, so we won’t go there.”
There are so many missing pieces of history and/or false narratives.
Among others I learned are:
• The Freedman’s Bureau was a group of black and white working-class people who joined together after the civil war to attempt to provide equity for their families. These citizens pushed, for instance, for 20, then 40 acres and a mule. Consider where we might be as a country if this property issue had been settled in the late 1890’s.
• The “fusion movement” was N.C.’s moment of living into the promise of “all men (not people) are created equal.” For me, it was a liberating thought about what’s possible. How many of you learned about any of this?
• N.C. was the first state to institute public education for all its citizens; a move shepherded by formerly enslaved persons who were able to foster partnerships with white elected officials. The current existence of more Historically Black Colleges in N.C. than in any other state, is a testament to that legacy. How many of you learned that?
• The history of the confederacy as constructed in the early 1900’s is another “false narrative.” How many of you learned that? Given the difficulty some Edentonians may have with sunsetting the confederate stature that sends a nod to this narrative, I compel you to acknowledge this truth. It is understandable that most of us did not learn this history as it was hidden.
I end this journey into history with kudos to the Chowan Herald for carrying in a recent issue, a story that models the story telling I am suggesting as part of reconciliation. The author tells his important story of black/multiracial achievements during the racialized world in which his ancestors came of age in Winton in 1845.
Implications for action
Understanding the history of how we continue to be impacted by the legacies of oppression will allow us to practice the key elements of reconciliation: acknowledging past harms, accounting for the impacts on each party (personally, economically), making amends personally and systemically, allowing space and time for healing and practicing forgiveness.
It can be hard to acknowledge the relevance of the past; there is a lot of ugliness in it. Yet, as is true in the uncovering of “family secrets,” the truth will set us free, “even if it makes us miserable in the process.” I look forward to hearing your cultural stories.
Valerie Batts, PhD. is the Founding Director of Visions Inc. and a resident of Edenton.