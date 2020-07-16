David Brooks. Noam Chomsky. Malcolm Gladwell. Wynton Marsalis. Steven Pinker. J K Rowling. Salman Rushdie. Gloria Steinem. Fareed Zakaria.
You wouldn’t find these people in the same room any time soon, whether indoors or in a Zoom session. And usually you’d find them on opposing sides of an argument, if they would be arguing at all.
Yet here they are, together with about 150 public figures, signing their names to an open letter that will be printed in Harper’s Magazine this October.
The letter is entitled “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate.” It is a response by academics and culture leaders — liberal and conservative — to “Cancel Culture.”
“Cancel Culture” started around 2010 on social media, and it grew like an invasive species in the fetid weed-friendly backyards of Facebook and Twitter.
How do you cancel someone in Cancel Culture? Let’s say that one of your friends on Facebook says or does something that you find offensive. Or maybe it’s something that you just disapprove of. If you block or unfriend them, you have “cancelled” them.
But Cancel Culture didn’t stay contained in social media. It jumped out like kudzu into society at large. “Cancellation” no longer means just getting kicked off someone’s Tweet list. Getting cancelled can now cost you real dollars and cents. For instance, entertainers who make racist slurs can get cut from shows: Remember Roseanne Barr? Her untoward remarks cost her an entire reboot of her hit sitcom.
Indeed, there should be no space for racist speech, nor for misogynist language, nor any action that de-humanizes people. So I’m all for that particular meaning of “cancellation.” Abusive behavior and speech deserve hard consequences. One might have a legal “right” (unfortunately) to vulgar speech. But the marketplace has every right to cancel it by shutting off supply and demand: advertisers will naturally withdraw ad buys from repellant shows. And when it comes to criminal speech and abusive behavior (like Harvey Weinstein), cancellation becomes incarceration.
But these egregious examples are not what current Cancel Culture is all about. Nowadays, you can get cancelled by accidentally sticking your foot in your mouth. You can get denounced on Twitter by disagreeing with a popular notion. A fan of the musician Nicki Manaj “canceled and deleted” poor Ed Sheeran simply because he had the bad sense to disagree with Ms Manaj’s VMA race argument. As a full-fledged “Instagram Influencer,” this Manaj fan is now heading up a burgeoning “anti-Sheeran” internet movement.
You can get boycotted if you question the reigning political orthodoxy about serious issues. J K Rowling, the author of the beloved Harry Potter series, publicly questioned the difficult language demanded by the transgender movement. On her Twitter account, she complained about the use of the unwieldy term “people who menstruate” in a May 28 headline.
For that, Ms Rowling was accused of “targeting” transgender people, and she was promptly labelled a “transphobic.” There is even a movement afoot that actually denies that J K Rowling is the true author of the Harry Potter series — a movement that is as ill-advised as climate deniers, flat-earth theorists, and the “NASA staged the moon landing in Room 237 of the Overlook Hotel” people.
This tactic of personal denunciation is nothing new. In fact, I’m pretty sure that Cancel Culture dusted off an old copy of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” One of the thirteen “Rules” is