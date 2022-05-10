We all have heroes, some famous and others not so. One of mine falls in the second category. Clifton Alexander Hawkins was a great collegiate football player and a mediocre one professionally. He is as well-known for his off-field antics, as those on the gridiron.
At the University of South Carolina, he was ACC player of the year and third-team All-American in 1958. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers; but, was cut before the season. He was then signed by the Baltimore Colts.
He was small by comparison to today’s behemoths. His player biography listed him at 6’-00” and 190 pounds; but, he made the team and played there several years through his hustle and commitment.
Hawkins mostly played on special teams that came in only during kicking plays. It was a thankless job, but he was a football player and got a paycheck. Coach Don Shula tried to instill some pride in the squad by naming Alex as Special Teams Captain.
This made him the first one ever in the NFL. I’m thinking most teams have followed suit as special teams are now found to be more appreciated and influential in a games’ outcome than in the past.
First time the three captains went on the field for the coin toss, the referee introduced them to the Chicago Bear captains. They were Captain Unitas of the offense, Captain Marchetti of the defense. They were both well-known and future Hall of Famers.
Lastly, he introduced Captain Hawkins of the special team. The Bears’ captain, Dick Butkus, asked puzzlingly “Captain Who?” From then on Alex Hawkins became “Captain Who” to the Colt followers and opponents alike.
Alex was no stranger to the night life as well. My favorite story is during the off season he painted downtown Atlanta red and came home when his wife was cooking breakfast for the children. She looked up from the stove and said, “Well, you certainly made a night of it”.
Not at a loss for words, Alex countered with, “Actually, I forgot my house key and not wanting to disturb you, I slept in the hammock out back.” She answered with, “Alex, we took the hammock in two weeks ago”.
Retreating, over his shoulder he responded, “Well, that’s my story; and, I am sticking with it.” I love it and have used that line a thousand times, with similar negative results.
After football, my hero bounced around a bit, including some color work with CBS’s NFL games. They dropped him after a DUI.
He opened a restaurant and bar in Marietta, Georgia in the late ‘80’s. It was here I first met him personally. There was just too much competition in the area for a novice like him, though famous as a former “jock.” In about a year, he locked the doors.
Dancing to his own music, as he typically did. Alex held a “Grand Closing.” He said he forgot to have a “Grand Opening” so that should make up for it. It was truly a memorable event.
Alex Hawkins, AKA Captain Who, relocated to South Carolina and disappeared from the limelight. He passed away on September 12, 2017 at an assisted living center in Columbia, South Carolina. He was 80 years old. He lived life to the fullest and his odometer tripped several times I’m sure.
He played football for fun when it was a sport and not big business. We need more like him today. RIP “Hawk.” God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.