Caution in Uncertain Times

“Lord willing and the creek don’t rise” – this American slang expression implying strong intentions subject to complete frustration by uncommon but not unforeseeable events so appropriately describes what we, as your Chowan County Board of Commissioners, have been faced with on so many fronts in the approximately 10 weeks since the COVID-19 Pandemic has quite literally turned everyone’s life upside down throughout our Country and the World as a whole.
On a local front, we have all had to adjust to the term, “Social Distancing”, and at least until Saturday afternoon, a radically altered status of even how we were permitted to worship.
Meanwhile, the days, weeks, and months, tick onward. Time waits for no man!
This board is obligated by law to develop a county budget and establish appropriate tax rates by no later than June 30, and with a dedicated county manager and his staff, we are collectively working toward that goal. In fact, the very next item on our agenda is the formal presentation of the county manager’s budget.
But first I need to address the resolution from the Edenton Chowan Public School Board that is before us.
First, I would like to share a message of hope to the citizens of Chowan County. Our vote a couple of weeks ago was only to delay the bond referendum to allow us the opportunity to assess the total impact and refine our financial plans for the high school to reflect the realities of COVID-19.
In fact, at this point, the delay in the bond referendum to 2022 will have absolutely zero impact on the schedule for funding of construction of the high school.
Your board of commissioners has been working in concert with the school board to develop a plan for a High School to either significantly repair or replace the one which has served our community since 1950. A joint committee was formed in August 2018 and there have been many open meetings on such varied subjects as county population projections and where to physically “build” the actual school.
Your board of commissioners is required, by law, to “provide the funds which they, upon investigation, shall find to be necessary for providing ….. buildings suitably equipped” for public schools.
Our objective has always been to provide the greatest service at the lowest possible cost, all while protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens.
Historically, there has been some Grant Funding available from the State of North Carolina for Tier-1 Counties such as Chowan which can significantly help with public school construction.
In addition, the North Carolina General Assembly included a special grant for Chowan County in their 2019-21 biennium budget. Earlier this year, even in advance of a resolution from the Board of Education, Your Board of Commissioners took the first formal legal steps toward putting a bond referendum before the voters on the 2020 ballot by hiring both a bond counsel and a bond financial consultant.
So, up until mid-March, the financial pieces were coming together. We had a strong chance to secure state grant money of up to some $26 million, and all indicators were pointing toward putting a general obligation bond referendum before the voters in November of this year. It is important here to note that although we had anticipated putting the bond referendum on the November 2020 ballot, your board of commissioners had repeatedly stated that they would pay off existing county capital debt of some $10 million before taking on new debt, so ground breaking for the school would be in 2024.
Although the planned bond referendum would not be on the ballot until November, the legally required notices, meetings, state reviews, and hearings necessitated that the formal process commence with a series of resolutions by your board of commissioners no later than June 1, 2020, and in order to meet that date, our bond consul required that we notify them no later than May 15, 2020 of our intent to proceed.
That meant that the board of commissioner’s meeting on May 4, 2020 would be the last scheduled opportunity for a vote on the matter at hand, and after appropriate debate, your board of commissioners determined that due to the impact of COVID-19, we would no longer pursue a bond referendum for 2020.
While I cannot speak for this entire board, I believe I am correct in saying that we did not take our decision lightly. We collectively have come face-to-face with a devastating public health crisis, which according to most indicators we have met with courage and conviction which identifies us as uniquely American. That, however, does not mean we are unscathed. Unemployment rates ultimately could rival those of the Great Depression.
Many small businesses, and some not-so-small will ultimately shutter their doors forever. The state of North Carolina is facing a revenue shortfall in the range of $1.5 to $2.5 billion, and state grant money is “no longer on the table”.
Just as we have since I was sworn in back in December 2018, the Chowan County Board of Commissioners remains committed to the High School, and to a groundbreaking in 2024, Lord willing and the creek don’t rise!