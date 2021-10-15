If you walk in my Windsor office, you’ll likely notice a wrestling championship proudly displayed across from my desk. It says WCW World Television Champion.
No, I’m not secretly Chris Jericho or Barry Windham – two of my favorites who held that title back in the day. What I am is the reigning, defending fantasy football champion of the Full Grown Men’s league. It is my second time winning the title belt which we use to show off our winning ways.
In both championship seasons I was fortunate enough to pick up rookie running backs who led the way to my titles. That made my second pick this year obvious – Najee Harris, the rookie running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. (It didn’t hurt that I’m also an Alabama fan. Roll Tide!)
This year, I also joined a second league with one of my friends and coworkers who had a spot in the league he participates in each year.
So, why, you ask am I telling you all this?
I am a sports guy. I came up in this business as a sports reporter then sports editor before moving into news a dozen years ago or so. I still occasionally cover a game or two and write a story because I still love sports.
I particularly love football and I think I’m pretty smart when it comes to that sport.
Well, in two leagues I sit 3-7 overall and just 1-4 in my new league. I’m tied for last in my division amongst the Full Grown Men and sit dead last amongst the 12 teams in the new league.
I’ve been a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for more than two decades and have endured losing season after losing season. I’ve also enjoyed two Super Bowl titles – more than a lot of teams can say.
It seems there’s no in between for Tampa – it’s either they’re very good or they’re very bad.
So it dawned on me as I began to work the waiver wire earlier this week – perhaps my fantasy existence is just like the NFL team I root for, feast or famine. Either I’m set to be a contender and win it all or I’m doomed to be a cellar-dweller.
It also reminded me of my high school rivalry. I graduated from Bertie High and we were never the program Hertford County – our top rival – has enjoyed. They are perennially good and usually in the top tier of whatever conference of which they are a member. Bertie is not always like that.
But, Bertie has won two state titles to the Bears’ zero. And I wouldn’t trade those two championships for all the wins HCHS has compiled.
So, I’ll live with this season and try to spoil the fun of some of my competitors… while knowing next season might be the one I win it all and put that belt where I think it belongs.
Thadd White is an avid football fan and an up-and-down fantasy football league manager. He is also Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise and Eastern Living Magazine. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.