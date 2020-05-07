You might know the melody — hum along if you do:
“Strange fascination, fascinating me
Changes are taking the pace
I’m going through
Ch-ch-ch-ch-Changes
(Turn and face the strange) …
Oh, look out you rock’n rollers
Pretty soon now you’re gonna get older
Time may change me
But I can’t trace time.”
That was vintage Bowie, of course. In the same vein, the journal “Kiplinger” (4/23/2020) just put out one of their lists of near-future “changes,” of things that will soon disappear.
Some of the items on the list are obvious. Touch screens are an obvious one, because the public sees shared surfaces as an infection risk. This will affect ATMs, fast-food ordering terminals, airline kiosks where you get your boarding pass: these are all going to see less use.
The physical key (like Master Lock and Schlage) is probably going to die away for the same reason.
And to replace touch screens and keys? The smartphone, of course. Even now I can tell my OnStar app to open up my car if I lock the keys inside, which happened a few months ago in the Food Lion parking lot.
Reusable bags will go away. I was a big believer in these carriers, as I didn’t like the thought of plastic bags floating down the Sound and threatening wildlife. But municipal and state governments are beginning to ban these bags because they might carry bacteria and virus infestations. This is qualified by a “might” because the jury is out on this possibility.
Still, in matters of public health, it is better to err on the side of caution.
For much the same reason, the neighborhood mail collection box may go extinct. The amount of first-class mail sent from residences is decreasing anyways, and the risk of contagion from the virus remaining on the metal handle is too great. These boxes have been steadily disappearing long before the pandemic. When I was a summer postal carrier 45 years ago, there was a box on every other corner that I’d collect from. Those days are gone, and these boxes are going to disappear faster.
Not all the news is bad, though. Some things may disappear or become less likely that should have withered a long time ago. Do you remember the sound of your telephone modem linking up with AOL or Compuserve? It is likely that “dial-up internet” will disappear completely. For good reasons and bad, fast internet has become a more important means of communication than the telephone. Broadband has already become a necessary utility. I look for the day when there will be free wifi offered up and down Broad Street, and inexpensive broadband throughout northeast North Carolina.
It is also likely, thank heaven, that power black-outs may become much less frequent. Electric companies and governmental entities are gradually changing over the present network to a “smart grid” that is much less vulnerable to the spikes and shutdowns that occasionally bedevil residences and businesses.
You may wonder what this has to do with the pandemic. The real urgency of public health is adding greater pressure on utilities (including internet providers) to provide greater reliability of service. I hope this will be the case for all infrastructure at local, state, and federal levels.
Here is the bad news. Of all the “bad” disappearances, the loss of privacy comes close to the worst. Individual privacy is already on the decline, as “big data” and artificial intelligence (which, scarily, is no longer science fiction) are tracking internet usage and consumer purchasing, and, even, personal transportation.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be more and more surveillance on the internet and in public spaces — more than at certain stop lights in Raleigh and Charlotte. A lot of this surveillance will be unavoidable and might even be necessary for public health.
Still, I don’t like any of this. I harbor deep reservations about any surveillance, and have expressed, in the past, at least hypothetical support for the Arkansas backwoodsman who took down a drone that descended into his backyard with his Winchester shotgun. Double-barrel, I believe.
That’s the list from Kiplinger. I’m adding a few more things.
If this pandemic goes on and crops up again in the Fall (I hope it won’t, but it might — again, it’s that erring on the side of caution thing), the big box store concept may also start to go by the wayside. And I mean big “big boxes” — places like the WalMart Supercenter off Halstead Boulevard. Large crowded places may take on an unpopular and toxic significance, no matter what the state government enjoins upon business activity.
This may turn out to be a hidden boon for small town shops and old fashioned boulevards … places like downtown Edenton (and other places). If our local, small businesses can readily adapt to other changes as listed above, then things may turn out at least survivable, if not more than okay.
Larger stores like Food Lion and other supermarkets may have to make some profound modifications, like changing over to curbside service only: some Whole Foods (under Amazon) outlets are already operating fast, smooth, and attractive drive-up markets. I only hope that I can at least pick out produce at point of sale. Another of these modifications involves a radical improvement in supply chains: there is no reason on earth why toilet paper, flour, and kosher salt are in such short retail supply.
But here is another disappearing thing that is not okay: civility. There has been a near extinction of this sort of politeness, even among putative friends. “Civility” here is understood to mean courtesy extended to an opponent in debate. It does not allow for the ridicule of opposite opinions, or for personal attacks. It does not permit racist attacks, bigoted suggestions, or the implication of sinister motives.
All the other changes may be unavoidable. All of them can be survived.
But not this last one.
Some have said that the response to the pandemic might be worse than the pandemic itself. Personally, I disagree with this claim, although I could be wrong.
But I’m not wrong about this: society will not survive the extinction of civility.
There is no civilization without “civil,” after all.