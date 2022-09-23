How does a peanut farmer know when to dig and harvest his peanut crop when it grows underground?

Peanut farmers can determine the optimum harvest date through a process called “pod blasing.” To pod blast peanuts; you take a sample of peanuts, about 150 peanuts, and blast the outer layer of the shell off with a pressure washer equipped with a turbo nozzle.

Matthew Leary is an Agriculture Agent for the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Service.