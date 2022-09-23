...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
How does a peanut farmer know when to dig and harvest his peanut crop when it grows underground?
Peanut farmers can determine the optimum harvest date through a process called “pod blasing.” To pod blast peanuts; you take a sample of peanuts, about 150 peanuts, and blast the outer layer of the shell off with a pressure washer equipped with a turbo nozzle.
Doing so reveals the inner shell, which changes color depending on the maturity of the peanut. The inner shell of peanuts will change from white to brown to black as it matures.
Once you have blasted the outer layer of shell off, you place the peanuts on a “Peanut Maturity Board” which is used to help determine the optimum time to dig your peanuts.
If at least 35 percent of the peanuts are dark brown to black, then the peanuts are at optimum maturity and are ready to dig. Not digging at the optimum time can cause a loss in the yield and quality of a farmer’s peanut crop.
The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Chowan Center hosts pod blasting clinics each year through the month of September and into October to help peanut farmers determine the optimum maturity of their peanut crop.
Pod Blasting Clinics are every Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at C. A. Perry Tyner Division. Please call Matthew Leary, Chowan County Agriculture Extension Agent, at 252-482-6585 for more information.
Matthew Leary is an Agriculture Agent for the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Service.