Immediately after World War II and the Korean conflict, the celebration of Christmas for young children was different in every way.

There were no smartphones, Nintendos or any other high-tech toys. Yet, there was a purity to Christmas then. Our daddies had come home from the war. Christmas was a time for celebration.

Keith Throckmorton is retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He’s a resident of Perquimans County.