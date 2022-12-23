...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Isaiah prophesied the coming of Jesus, and we read in Chapter 11, Verse 6, “The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them.” The exact comparisons continue through Verse 9.
As I reflect on Christmas, I think about the birth of the Prince of Peace and the peace of God’s creatures and humanity. We are reminded of these multiple times through the scriptures as we plan for the second coming of Christ. I believe that God reminds us of this prophecy every Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as we celebrate the birth of Christ.
I completed a forty-year law enforcement career. I spent several years on duty on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In Fairfax County, Virginia — where I retired — all types of crimes were committed daily except two. These were Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
For the most part, crime did not occur on those days. Everything was quiet and peaceful. People got along with each other. Sadly, during the evening on Christmas Eve, homeless, alcoholics and others with nowhere to go would cause minor disturbances, such as trespassing at Christmas Eve office parties to get arrested and enjoy a good meal in jail on Christmas Day.
Suicides also occurred due to loneliness and other personal reasons. Unhappily, many of these miscreants and victims of themselves had families and loved ones who abandoned them.
All in all, I believed that the police could take this time off and stay at home. I then realized that the Christmas Spirit entered everyone, the good and the bad, weak and strong — enemies and that everyone was at peace. I witnessed firsthand on these Holy Days, “The wolf did live with the lamb” and served as a witness for His return for us.
I have asked myself numerous times; what if everyone could capture the Spirit of Christmas each day of the year? What if we could live Christmas every day? We would not have crime and live in peace and harmony together.
Lord, I pray for the ability to live Christmas every day in my heart and my actions. I pray for our police officers, who are missing Christmas with their families, to serve their communities. I pray for those mentioned herein, with no one to love or care for them.
Consider opening your home on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to those on duty and sharing a cup of coffee in appreciation. Also, include anyone alone and in need of love and the spirit of Christmas.
We should remember those mentioned herein and follow God’s word: Galatians 6:10 – “As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.” John 13:35 – “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples if ye have love one to another.” Mark 12:31 – “And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.”
Merry Christmas! Make the spirit of Christmas alive in you 365 days of the year.
Keith Throckmorton is retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He’s a resident of Perquimans County.