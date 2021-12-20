Isaiah prophesied the coming of Jesus, and we read in Chapter 11, Verse 6, "The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them."
The exact comparisons continue through Verse 9.
As I reflect on Christmas, I think about the birth of the Prince of Peace and the harmony of not only God's creatures but of humankind. We are reminded of these multiple times through the scriptures as we plan for the second coming of Christ. I believe that God prompts us of this prophecy on every Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as we celebrate Christ's birth.
I completed a forty-year law enforcement career, spending many years on duty on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as a police officer.
In Fairfax County, Virginia, all crimes were committed every day except two; Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For the most part, crime did not occur on those days. Everything was quiet and peaceful. People got along with each other.
Sadly, a few intentionally caused some disruption, such as being drunk in public, getting arrested on Christmas Eve and having a meal while in jail on Christmas Day. Suicides also occurred due to loneliness and other personal reasons.
What is so sad is that there were others, whether family or acquaintances, who were aware of the pains and needs of these lonely miscreants. Did they reach out and positively impact their unlawful or life-ending decisions?
The Scripture tells us, "Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." - Galatians 6:2 KJV
All in all, I came to believe that the police could take this time off and stay at home. I then realized that the Christmas Spirit entered everyone, the good and the bad, weak, strong and at peace. I witnessed, first hand, on these Holy Days, "The wolf did live with the lamb," and served as a witness for His return for us.
I have asked myself numerous times; what if everyone could capture the spirit of Christmas each day? What if we could live Christmas every day? We would not have crime and live in peace and harmony together.
One of my annual Christmas traditions is watching Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol." It focuses on Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly individual who became wealthy at the expense of others. To Scrooge, Christmas was a "Humbug." He had no feelings for anyone but himself.
On Christmas Eve night, he was visited by three spirits, who got his attention on his obligations to his fellow man. The story ended with the statement that "Ebenezer Scrooge became the best master the old town ever knew. He knew how to keep Christmas every day of the year."
I suggest watching the 1951 version with Ebenezer Scrooge portrayed by Alistair Sim. This fantasy novel by Charles Dickens reminded me that it is never too late to turn a life around, do what is right and be of service to our fellow man.
We must remember our healthcare providers, law enforcement, military, first responders, firefighters, their families and support personnel working on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Consider the sacrifices that they make in their service to us 24/7. God bless all of you.
Merry Christmas, 2021!
Keith Throckmorton, who retired from the Fairfax County Police Department, is a resident of Perquimans County.