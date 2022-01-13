Powerful preaching of the whole word of God by fearless and dedicated clergy was the fuel that helped inspire the American Revolutionary War. The clergy’s boldness was a foundation for the American colonists stepping up and defeating the mighty British army and winning our independence.
Colonial preachers such as George Whitefield energized the American revolutionaries. Whitfield was an Anglican cleric who was one of the founders of Methodism and the evangelical movement and the First Great Awakening in the 1730s and 1740s. But the colonial pulpit began with influential clergymen like Joseph Cotton, who was a Puritan pastor in Boston in 1630.
For 150 years, the influence of the inspirational preaching by Cotton, Jonathan Edwards (an evangelical patriarch), Whitefield, Dr. John Witherspoon (a signer of the Declaration of Independence), Samuel Davies (Patrick Henry’s pastor) and the Rev. James Caldwell inspired both colonists and colonial leaders to fight for independence.
June 7, 1780, was a day of profound tragedy for Caldwell, a Presbyterian minister. Known as the “soldier parson” because of his ardent support of the Patriot cause, he was with the Continental Army in Morristown as a chaplain. Tragically, war came to his home, and a British soldier killed his wife, Hannah Caldwell, by firing into her house during the Battle of Connecticut Farms.
Caldwell quickly found an opportunity for revenge when he participated in the defense of Springfield, New Jersey, the last major battle of the American Revolution in the northern colonies, on June 23, 1780. A mixed band of Continentals and militia were stubbornly defending the town from 2,500 British and Hessian regulars when they began to run low on musket wadding.
Caldwell did not hesitate. He ran into the Springfield Presbyterian Church, gathered up hymnals and passed them out to the troops to tear out the pages for wadding, all the time yelling, “Give ‘em Watts, Boys!”
Caldwell was hailed as a hero of what would become an American victory. However, he did not survive the war. He is buried beside his beloved Hannah in the churchyard cemetery of the First Presbyterian Church in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where he served as pastor for 30 years.
These are just a few colonial pastors who inspired the colonists to fight for independence from England. These clergymen were giants as pastors, preaching the whole, uncompromised word of God, and totally dedicated to leading their congregations to think and live biblically. Some clergy wore soldiers’ uniforms to fight tirelessly with pen and sword for the cause of Christian civilization on the North American continent.
It is estimated that over the Colonial period, clergy members preached approximately 8 million sermons, each lasting 1.5 hours.
Further, it is estimated that an average 70-year-old congregation member would have heard 7,000 sermons over their lifetime, with approximately 10,000 total hours of concentrated listening.
For the Congregationalists, Sunday mornings at church was not only a time to be updated on the latest news and see friends; it also was a time to be blessed with hearing God’s message from the pastor.
As a result, most colonial pastors spent eight to 12 hours a day praying, studying, and preparing their sermons. Likewise, Congregationalists followed the homilies closely, took mental notes, and discussed these messages with their families on Sunday afternoons.
The fruits of the dedication of these pastors to God and their congregations was a Christian heritage for America. Today, the question is, what has happened to America? The answer can be found by boldly preaching and living the uncompromised whole word of God, the Bible.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.