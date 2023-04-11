...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central,
south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
In many ways, my time spent writing for the Chowan Herald and The Perquimans Weekly have been formative experiences for me, ones that I will never forget. However, it’s time to say goodbye.
In the nearly two years that I’ve been working to help put out weekly editions in Chowan County — and recently, Perquimans County — I’ve gotten to experience so much. I’ve told many of your stories and done my best to author compelling content that thousands of you read weekly.
I’ve heard every ounce of feedback — positive and negative — and used it to shape future work. While not everyone likes what I do, I’ve heard so many more kind words from those who genuinely enjoy reading. For that, I cannot thank you enough.
Winding the clocks back a bit, when I was at Perquimans High (it feels like yesterday) I remember being conflicted about my career path. I can still hear my mind racing from idea to idea: surgeon, airline pilot, historian, psychologist, diplomat, writer.
The last one stuck with me — something I’ve done since I was 6.
One of Edenton’s own — Lesley Alligood Bell — was actually the one who started me down the path to becoming what I am now. As my fifth-grade teacher in Hertford, I was blessed to have her as a part of my life, and she saw a true creative spirit in me that I had yet to see myself.
Fifteen years later, her encouragement has paid off. I wish she could see me now. I miss her.
I still recall my first story for the Herald — about a stray dog adopted by the fine folks down at Mulberry Hill. Not long after, I was officially hired and tasked with covering the “Prettiest Small Town in the South.”
Oh boy. When I first walked through the office door in downtown Edenton and found my desk, I was like a deer in headlights. I truly had no idea what I was getting myself into.
I had “big shoes to fill,” I was told by some. True, but in reality, I wanted to wear my own shoes, and so I did. I look back on that first day as a fond memory.
Slowly, one by one, I got to know as many of you as I could. Meeting folks is one of the best parts of this job. You hear so many stories and become more enlightened about the world around you. While things may not be now as they were 30 years ago, I still believe in local journalism.
I know that I could never be everywhere at once, and I know I could not cover everything that I was given; no one can. But, I always tried my best and put everything I had into each edition of these newspapers.
In some twisted way, I think I’ll miss those 3 a.m. nights, 40 internet tabs open, researching a story or discovering a lead. But in the end, my body will probably thank me for the rest it will soon receive.
I hope to still see many of you as I embark on a new path. This community is truly special, and I hope to continue giving back however I can as the future comes.
Five hundred-fifty articles, 330,000 words and 95 weekly editions later, I am closing the door on this beloved chapter and opening a new one.
As Walter Cronkite said: “and that’s the way it is.”