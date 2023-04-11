Tyler Newman
In many ways, my time spent writing for the Chowan Herald and The Perquimans Weekly have been formative experiences for me, ones that I will never forget. However, it’s time to say goodbye.

In the nearly two years that I’ve been working to help put out weekly editions in Chowan County — and recently, Perquimans County — I’ve gotten to experience so much. I’ve told many of your stories and done my best to author compelling content that thousands of you read weekly.

