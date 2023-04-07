...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
In the movie “Quo Vadis,” which in Latin means “Where are you going?,” the apostle Peter is walking away from the persecution of Christians in Rome when he sees Jesus approaching from the other direction.
Peter asks him, “Where are you going, Lord?” Jesus replies, “To Rome to be crucified a second time.” Ashamed, Peter turns around and returns to Rome where he himself is crucified.
On March 30 the news of Donald Trump’s indictment stunned the entire country. So stunned was Fox News that it covered the story without commercial interruption for four straight hours. One pundit after another analyzed the indictment and offered predictions. One of them even went so far as to say that this prosecution of Trump would cause a permanent rift between right and left. And the new China-Russia-Iran-North Korea "Axis of Evil" would perceive this as a fatal weakness in our nation’s leadership and conclude that this was the best time to challenge us militarily. A scary thought.
On that morning, I had already been struck by an opinion column in The Wall Street Journal entitled, “Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Betrayal.” The author wasn’t some hard-right MAGA Republican. It was U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia. So surprised was I to see a Democrat juxtaposing the words "Biden" and "betrayal," I had to wonder: Quo Vadis, Joe?
In the article Manchin explained that he thought he and President Biden had agreed that the IRA was designed to pay down the national debt and shore up America’s energy security. Instead, the radicals in Biden’s administration ignored the deal and proceeded to increase the debt and plow billions into subsidies for electric vehicles. Manchin called this political malpractice. He said he'd been had.
Manchin is a nice guy. He says that Mr. Biden was elected to lead us in solving problems and to direct his administration to follow the law. But he is naïve if he thinks that Biden is the person who can rein in the extremism of the radicals in his party.
In his heart Manchin knows that Biden is an incompetent leader, but the senator has too much class to say it out loud and to call for Biden to be replaced at the head of the 2024 ticket.
Manchin is correct when he writes that we must do better, and that it starts with all of us doing what is right for our nation. But after being betrayed by Biden, he knows that this president is not the one to lead the way. But who is?
With the two parties so far apart and determined not to give an inch, it would take an extraordinary leader to bring the parties together. That person would have to be a moderate, someone with the respect of both sides. Why not Joe Manchin?
Manchin is one of only two Democratic senators to oppose getting rid of the filibuster. He opposes packing the U.S. Supreme Court and would surely be against statehood for Washington, D.C. He stood against his party, voting against Biden’s Build Back Better Act. Most importantly, he passionately favors reducing our national debt, which now stands at $31.5 trillion.
If voters go to the polls in 2024 having to choose between Biden and Trump, we will have missed a golden opportunity to elect someone who can bring this country together. Polls show that the voters have lost confidence in Biden, whereas Trump is hated by half the country and would face resistance every day.
So, I repeat: Quo Vadis, Joe? I would like to see you be the man.