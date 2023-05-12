So much is happening at home and abroad these days, it is hard to write about current events before the topic of the day has been eclipsed by some other news story. Will accusations of bribery recede before another whistleblower points to more offenses Joe Biden committed while vice president? Will accusations of rape and sexual misadventures be forgotten before Trump is indicted for something else? Will Blinken resign for his role in setting in motion the infamous letter from 51 intelligence officers calling Hunter Biden’s laptop Russian disinformation?
Something else happened not long ago that could, in the long run, have a greater impact than all the shenanigans mentioned above. In my opinion, an unusual act of courage by a relatively unknown legislator could ignite a fire among the ranks of timid legislators that populate the halls of Congress and state capitals. And it happened in my own home state of North Carolina.
In April a Democrat state representative by the name of Tricia Cotham crossed the aisle and joined the Republicans in the state’s House of Representatives. The reaction among her former Democratic colleagues was furious. So was Governor Roy Cooper’s.
Why? Because Cotham’s desertion gave the Republicans a supermajority in the House, one they already enjoyed in the Senate. This means that the Republicans now have the votes to override Cooper’s consistent vetoes of their bills.
This is already happening, as the legislature last week approved a bill restricting abortion in the state to 12 weeks. Governor Cooper, who favors unlimited restrictions on reproductive rights, will likely veto the bill and then have the veto overridden. The abortion bill is the first among many favored by Republicans in matters of education, election laws and gender dysphoria.
More important than the effect of Cotham’s desertion are her reasons for it. In a press conference to explain her decision to abandon the Democrats, she said, “The party wants to villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgment, and solutions. If you don’t do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside.”
Does this sound familiar to those who have witnessed the iron grip of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over party ranks? Independence is almost unheard of under the Capitol Dome.
Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema recently became an Independent, but still caucuses with the Democrats. Joe Manchin seethes over Schumer’s treachery after Manchin supported the Inflation Reduction Bill. But neither Sinema nor Manchin have crossed the aisle. Imagine if they did! There may be other moderates in the Senate, like Jon Tester of Montana, who have thought about distancing themselves from Democratic leadership. But do they have the courage?
I have to believe that there are many Democrats in the House who resent having to support the party’s radical ideology and President Biden’s disastrous domestic and foreign policies. They can see the images of thousands of illegal immigrants storming across our southern border; they know about the explosion of crime in our cities; they can’t possible favor the out-of-control spending, the rampant inflation, the mounting national debt; they can’t all favor late-term abortion and the mutilation of gender-confused children; they can’t all be blind to the damage caused by diversity equity and inclusion polluting our universities; they can’t all agree with the daily vomit of lies from the White House.
Democrats can’t all be devoid of moral fiber. Of the need to think and act independently. Of free thought and free judgment. Of courage.
Do the words of Tricia Cotham not resonate among these legislators?