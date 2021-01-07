It was a bittersweet Thanksgiving 46 years ago in the tiny town of Kidron in northeast Ohio.
On November 27, 1974, the smalltown newsweekly called, simply and unadorned, “The Kidron News,” had published its last independent issue. On Thanksgiving, it was assimilated into the “Dalton Gazette.” Dalton is a small town, a little less small than Kidron, about five miles to the northeast as the crow flies.
The Kidron News had a good run. It was started in 1935. It never made much money — its advertising income came mostly from Lehman Hardware just down the street a little ways. Probably next in line would have been the weekly Amish Auction (livestock, buggies, horse-powered farm implements) that began every Thursday morning at seven, located further down Kidron Road, otherwise known as Ohio State Route 52.
The weekly paper front page usually posted a few bits of state news, and rarely national. Most of the news focus was upon local community events (lots of church stuff), fastpitch softball league scores and schedules, and occasionally a few items from the village and county offices. The other few pages were filled with wedding, birth and funeral notices. There were recipes, of course, many of them were dubious. There were several columns by local pastors. Once in a while, even Paul Harvey made an appearance.
Cleveland’s TV Channel Five News had come down a few weeks earlier in October to do a nice human interest story on the demise of this independent village paper. I remember the interview with the old, taciturn Old Order Mennonite printer (he refused to call himself the “editor”). I can clearly see the closing video shot of his wife, a jovial septuagenarian matron, pulling a red wagon laden with hundreds of copies of “The Kidron News” next door to the post office.
For the last time.
If you go to Kidron these days, you’ll see that much has changed since 1974. Lehman Hardware has now grown into a nationwide purveyor of historical hardware and off-the-grid items like gas-powered refrigerators. The Amish Auction is still there, but has since changed its name to “The Kidron Auction” — surely a nod to a more pluralistic society: They were never ones to deny commerce to the “English,” as they (some of them were second cousins of mine) liked to call us.
The Post Office is smaller now. A pizza restaurant occupies the same building.
And the print shop where “The Kidron News” was published for almost 20 years? It’s now a place where you can get printed up, bespoke, business cards and stationery, wedding invitations and napkins, and programmes for special occasions.
On summer days in the 1960s, I used to print out those napkins on a tiny Albion letterpress.
You may have guessed by now that the old printer and his proofreading wife (the actual editor) were my Mennonite grandparents. They printed “The Kidron News” for almost 20 years.
My grandfather labored long hours every week at his linotype machine. I can still hear the brass type of every letter keyed cascading down the steel chutes of the machine. When a single line was finished, he pushed down on an iron level at his right wrist. Molten lead was pressed into the line of type. Then more steel chutes and long-armed levers were involved.
Finally, on a tray suspended at my grandfather’s left side, down slid a new line, still hot to the touch. As the lines of type kept coming, a real, tangible column formed.
I thought it was a miracle.
He then took the finished column, inked it with a roller, and pressed down a long thin strand of 5-inch wide newsprint to make a galley proof.
At the counter, my grandmother took her red pencil and combed over the proof with her expert grammatical eye. She pursed her lips and clucked over every dubious phrase. We all dreaded the inevitable “Carl, you’ve forgotten your English again,” and she promptly marked every misspell that required the forging of a new replacement line.
Once the column was approved by Lena, my perfectionist grandmother, he took the column block over to the frame, where a news page was being formed in a reverse image. He blocked out the text and the photo images (that were transfixed on wooden blocks). Then he placed spacers in the margins and in the gutters (the space between columns). Using something like a hex wrench, he twisted the spacers to tighten the whole affair.
Then, the frame was taken to the Merganthaler press. It was a behemoth, with a monstrous roll of newsprint on one end, and — surely a delight to the eyes of a pre-adolescent boy — a drying platform where sheets of newly-printed inkwet paper were shot through a short curtain of real gas flame.
I was mesmerized for hours watching the machinery hum and clack, feeling the mechanical rhythm, hearing metal on metal, and staring into the perilous fire.
All this my grandfather did with a profound limp. He had contracted polio during one of the earlier outbreaks in the 1910’s. Still, he lugged the leaden, trapezoidal type cases, each one carrying a separate font (Times Roman, Baskerville, Helvetica), 26 upper case (literally “upper”) and small case letters, along with all the ligatures (i.e., fi’s and fl’s). He hefted them up into the linotype without complaint.
My grandparents never complained. They made little money. They did it, I think, mostly for love of their community and the commitment that they could make and keep. They worked until they couldn’t do it by themselves anymore. My uncle, who runs the print shop now, advised them to sell the paper to the Dalton Gazette: The publisher promised to keep up with Kidron events.
The whole family agreed with the move. My grandparents had become frail and tired. The linotype and the news press were sold. I don’t know if Dalton has done well by Kidron or not. I’ll have to ask my second-cousins somehow (I could hardly call them, much less use email).
That Thanksgiving, a little bit of American history had come to a close. The same thing has been going on for smalltown (and not so small) papers nationwide.
I’m writing this when the year is at its youngest, when it’s good to think about the traditions that undergird the quality of our pretty little town and county.
You are holding in your hands one of those essential traditions — especially if you are holding, as I prefer, real cellulose tattooed with real ink.
Local newspapers have become an endangered species in this time of consolidated media empires. Without a local newspaper that “speaks truth to power,” things start to be taken for granted and begin to fall apart. Bedford Falls becomes Potterville.
The bottom line suffers too. Two years ago, a study by the University of Illinois at Chicago found that three years after a newspaper closes that city or county’s municipal bond offering yields increased on average by 5.5 basis points, while bond yields in the secondary market increased by 6.4 basis points — statistically significant effects. In other words, a community’s financial standing suffers without a decent paper.
The American Free Press is necessary for a free America. The Press (or “Media”) is often irritating, even angering. Because of its ongoing critique of power and influence, it will often be perceived as left of center, even denounced as fake news.
But all the while, America would never be America without it. Ask Peter Zenger of New York in 1733. Read the First Amendment: The “fourth estate” is necessary for democracy.
In the same way, this publication that you hold in your hands, the Chowan Herald, is necessary for our community. My grandfather’s face soured whenever politics came on TV: He would turn off the news as fast as he turned off commercials for Budweiser and Tijuana Smalls.
That may have been okay for a community bulletin like the one he printed. It would never be acceptable here. The Chowan Herald has a much more important mission.
It would be a bittersweet day indeed if this weekly ever went the way of “The Kidron News.”
More bitter, less sweet.