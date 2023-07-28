There are an estimated six million Ukrainians scattered throughout the world as a result of the Russian war on Ukraine. Approximately 271,000 of these refugees now call the United States “home” and an estimated 3,000 individuals call the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region “home.”

In the early 1st century, A.D., Pliny the Elder claimed that home is where the heart is. Centuries later, Lord Byron wrote “for without heart, there is no home.” The Fayetteville Observer penned “tis home where e’re the heart is,” and Elvis crooned “home is where the heart is and my heart is anywhere you are.”

  