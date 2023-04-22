Claude Milot

In May 2017, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned us that “the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” Well, here we are in 2023 and the end is not yet near.

If the end comes soon, it will be because the world’s powers have decided to unleash nuclear missiles at each other, not because we have failed to save the planet by controlling the climate, although the White House’s Don Quixote is still tilting at fossil fuel windmills.