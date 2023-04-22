...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
In May 2017, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned us that “the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” Well, here we are in 2023 and the end is not yet near.
If the end comes soon, it will be because the world’s powers have decided to unleash nuclear missiles at each other, not because we have failed to save the planet by controlling the climate, although the White House’s Don Quixote is still tilting at fossil fuel windmills.
Don Biden’s Sancho Panza is Michael Regan, head of the Environmental Protection Agency that’s charged with directing a frontal attack on the auto industry’s greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA’s goal is to replace gas-powered polluters with electric vehicles. It has begun by mandating a reduction in carbon dioxide emission standards to ensure that 67% of all new passenger cars and trucks produced nine years from now will be electric. This is not a suggestion to vehicle manufacturers: it is an edict!
Even Biden’s 2021 executive order wasn’t that bold: it mandated 50% EV sales in 2030. Either way, the administration’s goals face a fierce opponent called reality.
The Energy Information Administration forecasts that EVs will make up only 15% of sales in 3030 and 19% by 2050. Why the shortfall? Because of one simple factor: EVs cannot compete with gas-powered vehicles in the mass market. EVs’ cost now averages more than $58,000, a price the average car buyer cannot afford. What do General Motors and Ford have to gain by packing dealership lots with EVs that few people want to buy?
Even with the best intentions — and massive subsidies — there is no guarantee that manufacturers can turn out all those vehicles in time to meet the administration’s ambitious goals. Even if the U.S. manages to manufacture enough batteries here at home, it does not currently mine the minerals that go into them. It must look elsewhere for lithium, manganese and cobalt, all of which are controlled by China. Just imagine what would happen to the supply of these minerals if we went to war with China to defend Taiwan.
Even if, by some miracle, we were to produce all those EVs to meet the administration’s goals, two infrastructure challenges remain. One is building enough charging stations to service them, and the other is having a power grid with sufficient capacity to power them. The brownouts in California and Texas suggest that a solution is not exactly at our fingertips. And where will the increase in the production of electricity come from? Not from inadequate wind and solar power; not from nuclear power plants being shuttered around the country; and not from any other source than fossil fuels President Biden began to eliminate on his first day in office.
The fundamental problem is a quasi-religious zealotry motivated by an article of faith pronounced by President Biden and his two prophets of doom, John Kerry and Al Gore: that the greatest existential threat facing our planet is climate change.
Such a dogmatic approach to the world’s problems means that all other challenges become secondary. Poverty, famine, terrorism, even the war in Ukraine, pale in comparison to the existential threat of climate change.
Here at home the effects of dogmatic zealotry are becoming clearer every day: multiple crises on our borders and our streets ignored; a battered economy brought on by raging inflation; insane spending and unsustainable national debt; and now the fall of the dollar as the world’s prime currency. Only climate change matters.