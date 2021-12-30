The way humans communicate with each other has evolved over time, from the grunts of the earliest cavemen to the sophisticated systems of today. What we have seen in recent times, however, is no longer an evolution but an explosion with nefarious consequences.
In its broadest chronology, the history of communications can be traced to the advent of human speech around 100,000 BC. It then took around 70,000 years for symbols to appear in cave paintings and another 20,000 years for carved symbols called petroglyphs on rock surfaces.
Around 9,000 BC, objects, activities, places or events were represented in pictograms. Not much later came ideograms, symbols for ideas. For example, an ideogram representing sadness might have been an eye with a tear, not much different from an emoji representing the same thing today.
After pictograms, methods of communication developed rapidly (relatively speaking) with the development of writing. The Sumerians invented cuneiform, the first examples of writing, around 3,500 BC, at roughly the same time as the Egyptians created hieroglyphics. By the 16th century BC, the Phoenicians had an alphabet. The Greek alphabet, which made possible the epics of Homer, came in the 8th century BC.
Fast forward through the invention of paper by the Chinese in 105 AD and the printing press by Guttenberg in 1440, and we arrive at the transmission of communications over a distance. Native Americans used smoke and Africans drums to communicate, but the big breakthrough came in the 1830’s with electrical telecommunications, beginning with the telegraph and Samuel Morse’s Morse code in 1836. Only 40 years later Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone.
In rapid succession came the first radio broadcast by KDKA in Pittsburgh (1920), John Logan Baird’s first television transmission (1925) and the first communications satellite (1963).
But this is all “old stuff.” Kids might be more interested to know that Bell Labs got the idea for a cell phone in 1947, an idea that came to fruition in 1981. Even more important to today’s teenagers was the rapid development of social networking. Skype, Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat, Discord and Tiktok were all launched between 2003 and 2015.
For all these rapid advances in communications technology, however, we can see that they have given rise to abuses, particularly the ones affecting young users.
Most obvious is the reliance on mobile devices to communicate with others at the expense of face-to-face communications. I’m not talking about such disrespectful habits of texting at the dinner table. I’m thinking about what is being said and to whom, and what is being seen on those little screens.
The point is that these marvelous devices have opened up a whole range of communications that are potentially harmful. Children now have access to sites that expose them to vulgar language and pornography, videos of disfiguring tattoos and piercings and programs promoting radical ideologies.
Unless parents are actively supervising their kids’ use of their devices, they might be totally unaware that their children are being encouraged to text nude photos of themselves or to get high on drugs.
We all know about the rising incidence of deaths caused by opioid overdoses. There is a growing body of evidence that many of these are suicides by teenagers who were driven to despair by what they saw and learned on their phones.
Technology has created a monster. We must stop it from devouring our youth.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.