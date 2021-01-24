Congressman Murphy should explain support for Keystone XL Pipeline

Jan. 20, Congressman Murphy reacted to President Joe Biden’s Inaugural Address.
It is refreshing to see the statement of support and, prayers for a thriving and more importantly, a healing nation.
However, the bulk of the statement felt more partisan and divisive, relating to President Biden’s executive orders. I will need to unpack this for a better understanding of the issues and what the national impact or importance is to the United States and to the good people of eastern North Carolina.
Let’s start off with the Keystone XL Pipeline executive action reversing the former President's actions on the matter, but first, a primer on this issue to better understand it.
Simply put, Canadian and US Oil companies want it to make more money by increasing the volume of tar sand oil, yes there are more pro/con arguments, but let’s keep it simple for now.
Starting out in 2008 this would be the second pipeline, it would mirror an existing pipe, also called Keystone, Keystone XL is an extension, that would take a more direct route, boosting the flow of tar sand oil from Canada.
Generally, tar sands oil costs more to produce, in some cases tar sands mining uses up almost as much energy it produces.
The only path to being a viable business is if it has cheaper transportation than rail, hence the pipeline and proposed shortcut. A benefit here is to the companies that are strip mining tar sands oil, it provides little upside for us here in Northeastern North Carolina.
This proposal has seen its share of controversy and political gymnastics over the years. In 2010, after the EPA and many other government agencies reviewed the Keystone XL pipeline request, it was determined to not be in our national interest to approve.
Fast forward to President Trump’s Inauguration (2017), one week after his swearing-in, without much review or input, he issued a new permit for Keystone XL, insisted this exercise of presidential authority was not subject to judicial review.
Then he signed an executive order clarifying that the president alone has the power to grant permits for cross-border projects such as pipelines.
Additionally, a second-order he signed makes it harder for states to block pipelines or other energy projects on the basis of environmental concerns. Is it common to pass executive orders to limit the legal recourse of affected states or citizens?
These actions usurped the past 50 years of agencies taking the lead on such matters for the nation.
The best way an administration can have lasting change is by having the debate, having experts weigh in, and by passing laws in a bipartisan manner. It’s common knowledge that presidential executive orders can be overturned or invalidated once they are out of office, Keystone business leaders knew the risks.
It’s not surprising that a democratically elected President will work to address those actions which are not seen as a benefit to the nation, would we want it any other way?
As to the assertion by Congressman Murphy, that the action was needless, that it will crush thousands of jobs, and that it will not serve to help the environment in any meaningful way. What are these assertions based on?
Please share with me the long term jobs this will create or how it will not serve to benefit the environment in any meaningful way?
Tar sands extraction is a marginal business in the best of conditions, why do we need to support a pipeline to make it a less marginal business?
Earlier reporting on the pipeline stated it did not lower petrol prices, create long-term jobs, affect energy dependence or even use American steel as so ordered.
Congressman Murphy, can you share with us how the environmental concerns and energy self-dependence were balanced as you have pointed out by past executive orders?
I was not aware we had achieved this relating to this project given the lawsuits that this has spawned over the years. I might have missed it, please provide a pointer so that we can understand this better.
On Energy and Environment, the current administration has set priorities concerning clean energy and environmental justice, how are you supporting the president on these important issues? Clearly, co-sponsoring H.R.420 supports party-line politics, not the environment.
For those interested, this is what H.R.420 is calling for - To prohibit the use of funds to provide for the United States to become a party to the Paris Agreement.
Kim Ringeisen is a resident of Edenton.