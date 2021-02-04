Remember this?
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love,
It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.”
Now that I’ve got the ear worm already burrowing into your head, here’s the rest:
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love
No not just for some, but for everyone
Lord, we don’t need another mountain
There are mountains and hillsides enough to climb
There are oceans and rivers enough to cross
Enough to last ‘til the end of time”
If you do remember, then you probably can’t help but hear this on the 8-track in your head all day long. You can thank me later.
I should have posted a “trigger warning” at the top of the article — “trigger,” that is, for sappiness. And that charge indeed has been laid at the feet of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, who posted this song through the lissome vocals of the chanteuse Jackie de Shannon, all the way back in 1965. I had something of a schoolboy crush on her. I also loved Dionne Warwick’s velvet cover when I saw her on TV in 1966. I had a crush on her too.
You might call it sappy, jejune and maybe even naive.
I’m serious, though. Dead serious. What the world needs now is love indeed. It’s had way too much hell, where anger and hatred are the flames.
But hell can be pushed out and kept out in this life. It is neither inevitable nor inexorable. “Love,” as Solomon said in the Canticles, “is stronger than death, more vehement than the grave” (Song of Solomon 8.6).
But love takes the work of a lifetime. It doesn’t come easy. This is the case in families, congregations, and especially communities. We who’ve seen a thing or two know that love isn’t something you just fall into: love is more like rising.
This beautiful historic town of Edenton that we call home doesn’t just happen all by itself. It takes hammers and nails, buckets of paint, strong backs and arms. But harder than all this elbow grease is the strongest, most demanding work of love.
So. Consider this a longwinded invitation to the very first broadcast of the Edenton Symposium:
It’s called “Connect Edenton: a Valentine’s Gathering.”
Appropriately, it will air online on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, at 3 pm. It’s in the afternoon and will only take an hour. It won’t conflict with dinner plans for the evening.
You can tune in to the live broadcast on the “Connect Edenton” group on Facebook. In the short time since the group started, over 380 people have joined up. It is a place where people can announce events and ask directions and give recommendations. It is a Facebook group just for making connections in Edenton and the surrounding area (that’s why we called it “Connect Edenton”).
Search for the group on Facebook and ask to join. It’s pretty much an “ollie ollie oxen free” kind of group: everyone’s invited. If you’re not on Facebook, a YouTube recording will be available.
The Valentine’s Gathering isn’t a church service. There’ll be some music, readings on community in prose and poetry. And there will be an excellent talk on “Civil Discourse: a Necessity for Democracy,” given by Malone Gilliam.
This idea of “Civil Discourse” is all about the love that builds up community. By all means, love is the action of working out kindness and mercy to others. But love is also a way of talking together, a higher way of communicating.
Communication in community is the chief concern of the Edenton Symposium. The Symposium is a small, informal, and nonpartisan group of civic and religious leaders who are concerned about civic life and civil speech.
Civil speech is a hard thing nowadays. Too much of politics is overcome by “us versus them” language. Too much politics is hopeless about “the world outside.” Too much is anxious, even fearful, about modern life and the future.
Public speech has become more “talking at” than “talking with.” A conversation about life and politics will always entertain different ideas, even opposing opinions. But a debate, even about opposites, does not need to degenerate into angry conflict.
In fact, anger is never necessary. The fact that we so often think it is, has more to do with the bad habits of partisan politicians (who program us into expecting anger), and less to do with reality. It is a tragic fact that you can get a lot more “likes” on Facebook, and a lot more campaign donations, the more you engage in the “rage speech” of extremism and militancy.
Partisan speech is trapped in a back-and-forth motion like the ancient Atari video game of Pong (from 1972). Remember? The little blip went back and forth from one side to the opposite and back again. No matter how long the game went on, the blip never made it out of the box.
We want to speak to each other — even about hard things, even about opposing opinions — in such a way that we rise above the back-and-forth scrum. Mere action and reaction suffocate creativity and the ability to “think outside the box.” With every back and forth repetition, offense and insult intensify and frustration percolates, anger boils, and sooner or later, violence spills out into destructive action with long, long consequences.
That sort of “Pong” speech is toxic. And as we’ve seen in national partisan politics, it flames up into the fiery hell of violence.
We have too much to live for here in Edenton to let that happen, too much to love.
We must rise above. We are one humanity, one town. We all breathe the same air, walk the same ground in that small miraculous space between earth and sky.
Here’s another sappy “trigger alert.” This one is by Todd Rundgren (thank you Malone) in 1977. Some of you may know it better from England Dan and John Ford Coley in 1979:
Light of the world, shine on me
Love is the answer
Shine on us all, set us free
Love is the answer
Tell me, are we alive
Or just a dying planet?
What are the chances?
Ask the man in your heart for the answers
Maybe that one, too, isn’t really sappy after all.
Tune in on February 14 at 3 p.m. Join us. Let’s Connect Edenton for real.