I’m predominantly the cook in my family.
You can’t look at me and not tell that I like food. At 6-foot even and nearly 300 pounds, I look like a guy that enjoys food.
Every week I can’t wait to read Cheryl Orr’s column and see what wonderful idea she is offering. I often want to try it for myself. I love the idea of new food or a different take on something I already cook.
I particularly love cooking breakfast. It’s my favorite meal anyway, and I would say it is one of the things I prepare the best. There’s nothing like a big plate full of bacon, sausage, eggs and sometimes pancakes to make everyone happy to come to the table.
In addition to breakfast, I’m a good ole’ southern boy when it comes to food. My best friend says I make the best fried pork chops there are… and who am I to argue. I also love fried chicken and fried tenderloin and… you get the point.
The best part of cooking, however, isn’t me eating my food – its other people enjoying what I have prepared. There’s something special about people asking for seconds and really seeming to enjoy the food.
That is now a problem in my house.
Both my wife and my youngest son suffered through COVID-19. And when I say suffered, I mean suffered. It was a rough couple of weeks for them.
Fortunately, both survived without being hospitalized. They have recovered as best they can.
The longterm effects – at least so far – have affected them in that nothing tastes good to them. They both have always loved my food – particularly breakfast – and have both been huge fans of chocolate.
Now, there tastebuds have been affected and they can hardly stand to eat fried foods.
This morning – I’m writing this on Sunday – I did what we all like on weekends. I got up and cooked breakfast. As usual, I made bacon and this time I decided to try the new sausage strips I bought.
After finishing the sausage strips I had both of them try them. Both spit them out. I tried them too and they were ok. I hoped it was just not their cup of tea.
Then they both tried bacon. Neither could eat it.
My son – who loves eggs about as much as I do – couldn’t even eat the scrambled eggs he’s always loved for breakfast. Lyndal was able to eat the eggs and toast.
So, here I am… a cook with folks who can’t eat anything I’m used to fixing. It’s frustrating on multiple levels – one, I hate it for them and two, I love making them smile when I cook. I know the frustration I feel is nothing compared to what they are going through though.
At least I tried cooking some chicken and shrimp stir fry a couple weeks ago that has been a hit.
If you’ve got an idea for me to try preparing for my family, email me. I’ll try to cook it and maybe learn something new too.