One of the most misquoted phrases is the one in the Bible dealing with money. How often do you hear it said that “money is the root of all evil?”
The harm is in omitting the beginning of that sentence that starts with “The love of.” Money is not evil. It is the love and worship of it that is.
I have been called many names in my life. Some were uncomplimentary and others were unfair; but, the most common is that of a “tight wad.” It is also the most accurate, so I can’t deny it.
It is in my genes. I was raised on a small farm and we barely got by. A farmer gets paid once a year. It is also the only vocation I know that buys at retail and sells at wholesale.
To be given a few cents to buy candy was a real treat, especially if you found some “two for a penny.” There were many times when we kids would play football and no one had money for the coin toss. We would find a flat rock, spit on one side, and call “wet or dry.”
I rode the school bus during my high school days and was jealous of kids that had their own car. Most were not just a car, but a sporty new model. I bought my first one the summer between graduation and college. It was a 14-year-old Plymouth that’s radio was the only reliable working part. I got about 15 miles to the quart of oil. But, it got me back and forth to my summer job.
That was many moons ago; and, I am still not rich. It is probably my fault; since, I don’t obey social media posts saying I’ll come into money if I forward this to ten friends. My wife and I, more importantly, have been blessed with great family, friends and decent health. That is something that money can’t buy.
I have come to the conclusion that money is simply a tool. You need some to get through life; but, it can become an obsession and you can’t take it with you. I remember when the richest man in our town died.
He left money to build a brick fence around the cemetery where he was buried. Everyone said that he couldn’t take it with him; so, he kept it as close as he could. This, however, pales in comparison to the following. The story is so unreal I’ve copied it word for word.
“In 1966, J. Paul Getty was named the richest man in the world. Despite his vast wealth, the billionaire was infamously frugal. He is remembered for two things: placing a pay phone in his home, and refusing to pay his grandson’s kidnapping ransom.
Getty placed dial-locks on all the regular telephones, limiting their use to his staff. A coin-box telephone was installed at his mansion for guests to use so that he would not be billed for their calls.
As for his grandson’s kidnapping, Getty ended up paying the $2.2 million portion of the ransom that was tax deductible, and loaned the remaining $800,000 of the ransom to his son (at 4 percent interest) to pay the kidnappers.”
There is an old saying that is, “After a man gets rich, his next ambition is to get richer.” Instead, let’s count the blessings we already have. God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a resident of Perquimans Co. and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.