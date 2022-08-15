“The United States is a republic, not a democracy.”
I’m sure you’ve heard this line. It’s incorrect, actually. The Constitution is clear in that it constructs a “democratic republic.” So the statement is true in that the U.S. is a republic, but false in that it denies the U.S. being a democracy.
As wrong as it is, the above statement has been around for a long time. It was once the slogan of the John Birch Society, and it was used repeatedly in the opposition to the Civil Rights movement. If you scratch its surface, you’ll find that “the republic not a democracy” notion barely conceals an agenda for taking away power from a lot of people, and giving more power to a few.
That idea is even older. Alexander Hamilton wrote that government should be reserved for “the rich and well born” because “the people are turbulent and changing; they seldom judge or determine right.” I’m no fan of Hamilton – his inaccurate Broadway hit notwithstanding.
I’m even less of a fan of Roger Sherman of Connecticut, who said at the Constitutional Convention that the people were uninformed and “constantly liable to be misled.”
However, I have to admit that most days on Twitter and Facebook, too many comments are so looney and dangerous, that I catch myself being tempted by Sherman’s ghost: “Maybe he’s right,” I think. Then I shake myself out of the stupor.
The Constitution was never meant to be a set-in-stone document. I argue that the Constitution, in its very DNA, set America on a future course for development toward a republican democracy, where more people would become more educated and practiced in civics, dialogue, compromise and dignity.
The nation had to evolve. It could not remain the way it was. At its start, 90 percent of us Americans could not vote. Many of us were enslaved (and were counted as amounting to only being 60 percent human).
What the Constitution called for, as well as the Declaration (and for us, the Halifax Resolves), were a few classic virtues for democracy to work, and the chief two among them were these: Courage and hope.
It takes courage to meet up with and accommodate different sorts of people. It takes courage to deal with cultural changes, technological development, economic ups and downs and changes in nature: no one can be a communist in Constitutional America, but no one can be strictly libertarian either (recall Social Security, Medicare, the post office and the health plan that saved my life three years ago).
It takes courage to compromise with political opponents without vilifying them: calling them names and unleashing mobs are acts of cowardice. Tyrants despise democracy out of fear.
It takes hope to make change for the better. It takes hope to trust others. It takes hope to consider the possibility that all humans are indeed created equal, “that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” You can’t be happy without hope – and that is true in politics as well as psychology and faith.
But right now we are drowning in unhappy, anti-democratic currents. State legislatures all over America are giving themselves the authority to contradict their respective popular vote. There are calls to defund the FBI made by the same folk who complained about the slogan “Defund the Police.” The number of death threats made over the internet and phone lines to elected and appointed officials is shameful. I would add utterly non-Christian: but I have to think that would hardly matter to people making these threats.
Recent studies have shown that about half of Democrats and Republicans view the other as immoral, and show that partisans view their political opponents as more unintelligent than immoral – that is, “more stupid than evil.”
Just because of crazy attitudes like these, every politician now has incentives to be extreme. Decades ago, anyone who threatened vengeance or violence would have lost their bid for reelection. If he pled the fifth even just once (let alone 450 times), he would certainly have been primaried out of contention.
In a recent issue of the online “The Dispatch,” conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg wrote this: “If your love of country is contingent on your preferred faction being in power, you’ve confused partisanship for patriotism.”
These days, partisanship is not only divisive, but it is getting more and more extreme and violent. We really ought to take our stand against this horrible stuff. We preachers ought to teach more about this, reminding our parishioners that the Sermon on the Mount calls for wholeness in the community today. It calls for dignity and compassion. It completely prohibits violence against our neighbor, or really any sort of unkindness.
We parents need to, as CSNY sings, “teach our children well.” Obviously, we have not done this so well at all.
Every single politician and leader (including media pundits and Twitter influencers) is morally responsible to condemn hateful rhetoric. Especially extremist speech against the FBI and the Department of Justice. A January 6 insurrectionist attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati just this past week: by his own Tweets, he showed his prompting from the rightwing rage about the legal search warrant served on a certain property in Florida.
We are now in 1850’s America. Mature Americans must man up and insist on civility, and turn the fire hose on the rage machine. There are real fascist voices that wield real power and influence.
It’s up to the adults in the room, Republicans and Democrats, Bible-believing Christians and all others, to read and comprehend the Constitution again instead of just handing out copies like witnessing tracts.
It’s up to us to resist the temptation to fall into possession by phobias, to hearken instead to “the better angels of our nature.”
It’s up to us to commit, as Americans, to the idea of the Constitution’s Preamble: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence.”
It’s up to us to embrace the vision of democracy again.
With courage. With hope.