Courageous leadership inspires change

Every day I see courageous leadership.
On March 14, 2020, when the governor closed schools, he simultaneously asked schools and school systems to do things that they were not designed to do.
Teachers were to teach children remotely and staff members were to feed children who could not come to school. Some districts struggled with this. One took over a month to begin remote learning. This was not the case in Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Despite scary circumstances and fear of the unknown, our child nutrition staff arrive in the kitchens of our school system each day to prepare meals for hungry children.
Our custodians, teacher assistants, faculty, and administrators man pick-up stations at the high school and middle school and ride on yellow buses to deliver breakfast and lunch for children.
Despite the unknown, despite the fear, still they serve our children. This is courageous leadership.
Teachers were called upon to instruct children in ways that many were not trained to do so. They were asked to learn new technology, new learning management systems, and new ways of communicating with children who were also scared. They immediately got to work and rolled out remote learning.
Online learning opportunities were quickly available for our middle and high school students. Instructional packets were delivered to our youngest students and quickly thereafter, devices were sent home from school so that even our youngest students could access lessons online.
The school system sought and received wifi devices for our buses so that we could bring internet access to where families needed it. Despite the unknown, despite the fear, still they serve our children. This is courageous leadership.
I entered the commissioners’ meeting, grateful for the opportunity to present the resolution of the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education.
Compelling financial evidence, based on the work of the county’s financial advisor and bond counsel, made me hopeful that the voters of Chowan County would be allowed the opportunity to decide for themselves if now was the time to tackle a generational project that has been delayed for decades.
I was disappointed that the commissioners voted to not consider the resolution and request of the board of education. I was disappointed that the comments following the vote were more about the unknown and fear than of courage.
Still, I take hope from the comments of support for the high school project.
We will continue to pursue a new high school for our children as they are worth our every effort. Despite the unknown, despite the fear, the men and women of the Edenton-Chowan Schools system will continue to serve our children. This is courageous leadership.