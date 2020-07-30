COVID in a small town

This time, it’s Edenton, North Carolina.
Edenton is nestled next to the Albemarle Sound in the northeastern part of our state and home to several signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Though 4,243,600 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 146,700 have died, Edenton has remained virtually unscathed.
Until last week.
As of today, we are at 100 cases, 55 of which are active, and if that number seems small to you compared to the 112,000 cases in North Carolina?
It’s not.
When you account for the number of residents, our county is the third biggest covid hotspot in the entire state.
We have had 42 cases in the last seven days which is equivalent to 301 per 100,000 folks. Three times more cases per person than Raleigh, Durham or Charlotte.
More cases per capita than Myrtle Beach.
Y’all, our Boys and Girls Club had to close this week because three employees had been directly exposed to Covid.
A whole group of children now have lost their summer.
In addition, a popular child care program, the ARK, has closed due to a staff member testing positive.
Parents who must work have now lost their child care option.
You may align yourself with Senator Bob Steinburg who believes the pandemic will be over the day after the election or maybe you agree with him that, “This isn’t Nazi Germany. The government can’t force behavior, good grief. Fear is power and control. Wake up and smell the coffee.”
I would ask that you align yourselves with our community.
It’s not about you. It’s never never been about you- it’s about them, your neighbors and Edenton as a whole.
Keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a mask so our small town can flourish and our children can go to school.